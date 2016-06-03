Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

1 of 41

Rating: 5 stars Super Yum! I added some tomato sauce and veggie ground and this was incredibly satisfying and low cal - it's made the week night rotation. Love it! Pros: Quick Low Cal and Satisfying Cons: none

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I made it exactly according to the recipe. It was so good that I ate 2 portions.

Rating: 4 stars Great dish but more like a side dish than a main. I'd add ground turkey or turkey sausage crumbles next time so it could be the main entree. I thought there was a little too much cheese for my taste but overall super yummy and time consuming.

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was very good but I have to agree with some of the other reviews here - it does call for way too much cheese. I would at least half it next time around.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Five stars! Made this according to the recipe. So so good. I could eat this every week! Next time I'm going to add some cremini mushrooms.

Rating: 4 stars Added meat! I followed it exactly except I added 1/2 pound ground turkey seasoned with homemade (from the garden) herbs. No salt(The cheese has enough. Cooked meat then added broccoli. Butter steamed and cooked that. And mixed it in. Pros: Filling delicous and you dont feel massive after eating a whole half of squash!

Rating: 5 stars Best way to eat spaghetti suash You can make this dish as spicy as you desire. I added extra spice (Ms. Dash and red pepper flakes) and it was fabulous. Easy and quick to prepare reheats well. This will become a staple in my house. Pros: Very flavorful easy and quick to prepare.

Rating: 4 stars hubby and I liked it. Unfortunately I am allergic to broccoli cauliflower and Brussel sprouts so I had to substitute. I used 1/2 in. diced zucchini and as it was cooking it dawned on me that eggplant would have been another good substitute. I made 1/2 a recipe (my squash was 24 oz.) and I sautéed one hot Italian link with the garlic and zucchini. Otherwise everything else was as written. I thought I was going to miss the sauce that lasagna has but I didn't. I served it with Caesar Salad and baguette.