Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Healthy Immunity
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat until the butter melts. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in carrots. Add water and broth; bring to a lively simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until very tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in half-and-half (if using), salt and pepper.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Ingredient Note: Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called “no-chicken” broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.

Read more: Got Extra Veggies? Turn Them Into Pureed Soup with This Simple Formula

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 21.7g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 9.2g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 26873.8IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 39.5mcg; calcium 81.2mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 27.5mg; potassium 794.8mg; sodium 486.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement

Reviews (34)

Read More Reviews
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
FigmentOf YourImagination
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2017
I came here looking for carrot soup recipes for some leftover cooked carrots I had after making homemade beef broth in the crock pot. I am on a liquid diet post-op for a few weeks which was why I needed the broth but I love carrots and hated the thought of throwing the solids out! I pureed the cooked carrots with the spices (adding a little turmeric as suggested in another review) used the beef broth instead of chicken and almond milk instead of cream. Delicious and perfect for my new tummy! Read More
2peas
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2018
We loved it. Easy to make delicious Added a little curry powder and red pepper flakes for some spice. Had left overs. Even tasted better the next day for lunch. Read More
Adriana Chapa
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2017
The forgotten bag of potatoes was way bad to even cook so I grabbed the forgotten bag of carrots and made this soup no celery so added celery salt. I used to just boil the carrots and then blend but everything sautee first makes it even better! Read More
Advertisement
Elizabeth Clark
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
This was terrific! Even very picky 9 yo liked it & I loved it! I opted not to add the half & half as I thought it was great without. I might add something like a dash of cinnamon or something next time or maybe a bit of honey. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2012
Delicious low-calorie ultra-satisfying This soup is fantastic! I love carrots and this soup is tasty and filling. It has helped me lose weight the last few weeks because I eat it before my meals and it helps me eat less. Pros: 77 calories a cup delicious and healthy! Cons: None for me! Read More
Canela Flowers
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2018
Made this today using the exact recipe. The carrot soup turned out perfect and delicious. A keeper recipe for sure. I am thinking roasted garlic may be good in it and want to try that next time. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2014
Carrot Soup I found this the easiest directions to follow. I had a few small beets in fridge so I put them in also.. it turned out really nice.. Thanks for sharing! Pros: easy to prepare Cons: none yet! Read More
d_cwarren@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2021
Easy and delicious! Even my husband liked it and he doesn't eat carrots! I added a few dashes of cayenne pepper. Read More
Cherie
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2019
This was excellent! I added extra onions garlic celery and carrots. I've made it twice and the 2nd time I spiced it up with red pepper flakes and organic diced tomatoes. Yummy!! Very easy! Read More
More Reviews
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com 01/07/2021