Roasted Garlic Dressing

1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars Wonderful low calorie full flavor dressing I love this recipe! Instead of roasting the garlic I sauteed it in 1 T coconut oil. I also subbed the olive oil for coconut oil. Using homemade bone broth and a few extra herbs made this wonderful. Experiment with basil onion powder oregano etc... Super nutritious if using the right ingredients! Pros: Low Calorie Full of Flavor Cons: Doesn't last long in fridge

Rating: 4 stars @Eileen - I think the recommendation is to make it up to 2 days ahead so the flavors can blend. It will stay good in the fridge after that.

Rating: 4 stars This is the most wonderful salad dressing and very low calorie. I made it for the first time yesterday and made it for my friends and it was a very big hit. The garlic is not overpowering at all. Yummo! Dee San Bernardino CA

Rating: 4 stars I want to try this but am a bit put off by the last sentence: "Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days." None of the ingredients are all that perishable. Why wouldn't this last at least a week or even more in the fridge? (I was told to choose a rating after I hit the "Submit" button so I did assuming that without it my message wouldn't be sent. But obviously I haven't tried this yet.) Eileen Kruper Troy MI

Rating: 4 stars Great dressing - easy to make and very healthy. I use it on a nice Italian Lettuce salad with home made croutons and fresh ground pecorino romano. Mike Providence RI