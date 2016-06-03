Roasted Garlic Dressing

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Made with mellow roasted garlic and chicken broth, this creamy dressing contains very little oil and no egg yolks or mayonnaise. It is perfect with a simple salad of romaine lettuce and red onion rings or with a main-dish salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Diabetic Appropriate
Gluten-Free
Low Sodium
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Pull off excess papery outside skin from garlic without separating the cloves. Slice 1/2 inch off the top of each head. Wrap individually in aluminum foil. Roast for 40 minutes, or until the garlic is very soft. Unwrap the garlic and cool slightly. Separate the cloves and peel.

  • Combine garlic cloves, broth, vinegar, oil and mustard in a food processor or blender; blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 30.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.7mg; potassium 84.3mg; sodium 54.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2014
Wonderful low calorie full flavor dressing I love this recipe! Instead of roasting the garlic I sauteed it in 1 T coconut oil. I also subbed the olive oil for coconut oil. Using homemade bone broth and a few extra herbs made this wonderful. Experiment with basil onion powder oregano etc... Super nutritious if using the right ingredients! Pros: Low Calorie Full of Flavor Cons: Doesn't last long in fridge Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
@Eileen - I think the recommendation is to make it up to 2 days ahead so the flavors can blend. It will stay good in the fridge after that. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
This is the most wonderful salad dressing and very low calorie. I made it for the first time yesterday and made it for my friends and it was a very big hit. The garlic is not overpowering at all. Yummo! Dee San Bernardino CA Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
I want to try this but am a bit put off by the last sentence: "Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days." None of the ingredients are all that perishable. Why wouldn't this last at least a week or even more in the fridge? (I was told to choose a rating after I hit the "Submit" button so I did assuming that without it my message wouldn't be sent. But obviously I haven't tried this yet.) Eileen Kruper Troy MI Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
Great dressing - easy to make and very healthy. I use it on a nice Italian Lettuce salad with home made croutons and fresh ground pecorino romano. Mike Providence RI Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
In answer to Eileen Kruper's comment: I think the reason to use it within two days is because it contain chicken broth. Try making a smaller amount if the original recipe is too much for you to consume in two days. Hope this helps. It is very tasty - you won't be sorry. Read More
