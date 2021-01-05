10 Mediterranean Diet Snacks You Can Buy Online

The Mediterranean diet was just ranked the #1 diet by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth year in a row. Compared to other diets that might limit what you can eat, the Mediterranean diet is more of a healthy lifestyle. The diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and olive oil, i.e. foods that are all popular in the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.
While it's easy to find Mediterranean-friendly meal inspiration for breakfast, lunch or dinner, snacktime can be a little trickier. So to help you follow your new healthy eating pattern with ease, we've pulled together ten delicious snack options for the Mediterranean diet—plus, where you can buy them.
Nuts are a staple of the Mediterranean diet, and this heart-healthy mix includes cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and pecans.
Buy it: Amazon, $8.19 for a 15.25-ounce can
You could easily incorporate fresh figs into your breakfast, like with our Fig & Ricotta Toast, but you could also snack on the dried fruit (just pay attention to sugar). These figs contain zero added sugars, so they’re the perfect choice when you’re craving something sweet.
Buy it: Amazon, $13.99 for a pack of four
These fruit leathers have no added sugars and are perfect for packing in a lunch box or taking on a hike. You can choose from six delicious flavors, including apricot and grape.
Buy it: Amazon, $11.97 for a pack of 48
Legumes are another key staple of the Mediterranean diet and chickpeas make a delicious, fiber-rich snack. With flavors like sea salt, barbeque and sour cream & onion, these crunchy chickpeas are an easy replacement for potato chips.
Buy it: Amazon, $26.60 for a pack of six
You’ll easily eat your veggies with these light and airy kale chips. Instead of being fried, these kale chips are dehydrated, which cuts back on the oil. You could also try making your own with our Air-Fryer Kale Chips.
Buy it: Amazon, $13.71 for a pack of eight
Snack bars are an easy way to combine two of the staples of the Mediterranean diet: fruit and nuts. You can choose between four flavor combinations including date, cashew & cranberry, date, coconut & hazelnut, date & peanut and date & walnut.
Buy it: Amazon, $9.99 for a pack of 12
Whole grains are an important part of the Mediterranean diet, and these crackers are a delicious option. You can enjoy these crispbreads on their own or use them as a base for a Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker.
Buy it: Amazon, $39.30 for a pack of 12
When you think of the Mediterranean diet, popcorn might not be your first thought, but it is a whole grain. This popcorn is made with olive oil, so it’s an easy way to enjoy two ingredients on the Mediterranean diet in one delicious snack.
Buy it: Amazon, $23.76 for a pack of three
Lupini beans are fresh, lightly pickled beans that come in tasty flavors like salt and vinegar, garlic and rosemary, chili and lime and more. Each bag packs 7 grams of plant protein to keep you full until your next meal.
Buy it: Amazon, $19.99 for a pack of four
Whether you opt for green, black, Kalamata or Castelvetrano olives, you can’t go wrong. We love these easy, portion-controlled snack packs for tossing in your lunch box. Bonus: There’s no liquid, so you don’t have to worry about making a mess.
Buy it: Amazon, $15.96 for a pack of 16