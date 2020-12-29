Smoothies Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy Your Fruits & Veggies—and This Compact Blender Will Make it Easy and Delicious

Every morning, I make a smoothie for breakfast. Not only is it easy and quick to make, but it’s a delicious way to get fruits and vegetables into my diet. From recipes like Strawberry Peach Smoothie and Green Smoothie, making a smoothie is a healthy and tasty way to start the day.
Despite my daily smoothie making, the one thing I constantly struggle to get right is the proportions of my drink. Since I use a pretty big blender, I’m always left with a lot of smoothie, but no glass large enough to hold it all. Luckily, my smoothie-making woes are about to end thanks to Hamilton Beach’s Personal Blender.
This compact blender is the perfect solution for my morning smoothie. The 14-ounce blender jar has a 2-in-1 purpose: blending and drinking. To use, just load your ingredients into the blender, give it a whirl and you’re all set. The blender jar detaches from the base giving you an instant travel cup, which also comes with a handy lid. And thanks to its dual purpose, it means less to clean in the morning.
You can choose from five different color options including black, white, red, blue and raspberry (Buy them: Amazon, $17-$22 depending on the color). Whatever color you choose, the BPA-free blender jar and lid are both dishwasher safe. And when the blender isn’t in use, the cord wraps around the blender base making it easy to store.
As someone who makes a smoothie every day, I can’t wait to grab the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender to streamline my morning routine. Now the only question left is what color do I get?