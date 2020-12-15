Gap Face Masks Are Up to 70% Off—They're Just 3 for $5 for a Limited Time

While we're starting to see good news on the horizon with vaccine approvals for the coronavirus, the CDC still recommends wearing face masks as we wait. So while we may not need masks forever, we still need to keep wearing them for now. And we're getting a little tired of ours and looking for some new options to spruce up our outings. Masks come in countless shapes, styles and sizes, so it can be hard to choose the right ones. Lucky for us, Gap just announced a major sale that has us covered for any last-minute gifting this holiday season or for your own mask needs. All masks, kids and adults, are majorly discounted for a limited time, making them cost only five dollars for a three-pack of masks. Plus, you have a few more days to make sure your order is delivered before Christmas.
They offer three packs in a classic accordion style and also in a contouring style that sits higher on your nose, so you can pick the shape that fits your face better. There are a total of 20 different color-coordinated packs, 12 of which are accordion shaped and eight of which are contouring. The same options come in kid's sizes or you can try their character masks, including Disney characters and Marvel heroes, to get your kids more excited. You can have a mask to go with every outfit without breaking the bank. Who says staying safe can’t be stylish and affordable?
Here are some of our favorite picks of the sale.
Through the uncertainty of this year, one thing is for sure: we all could use a few extra masks. You can stay safe and stylish this holiday season thanks to Gap’s major sale on face masks. All of their three-packs of masks are only five dollars for a limited time and can still be delivered to you for free before Christmas. Get them while they last, and maybe add an extra pack for a fashionable gift for anyone on your list this holiday season.