This $10 Hot Chocolate Set Has Six Delicious Flavors and Would Make the Cutest Stocking Stuffer

There’s nothing more cozy than enjoying a warm mug of hot chocolate—especially when it’s frigid outside. While you could riff on the winter drink by turning it into “truffles” or a charcuterie board, there’s something deeply comforting and nostalgic about a classic cup of cocoa.
Luckily, keeping it simple doesn’t have to mean “boring,” thanks to the endless variations of hot chocolate flavors out there. But if you’re unsure which flavors to try or just want to try them all, this hot chocolate set is the perfect answer (buy it: Target, $10). The 9-piece box contains six different flavors including: classic chocolate, chocolate mint, caramel, s’mores, gingerbread and snickerdoodle.
This hot chocolate set would make a great stocking stuffer. Or, you could buy it for yourself and have a hot chocolate tasting party, which is exactly what I did with my sister and brother-in-law. Here’s what we thought about the different flavors.
The classic chocolate flavor looked and smelled just like the packets of hot chocolate from childhood, but had a much deeper, richer flavor. The hot chocolate set comes with two packets of this flavor, and we all agreed it was a classic winter drink we’d make again.
Before adding hot water, we could clearly smell the notes of caramel and were excited to try it. While I don’t usually have a sweet tooth, this hot chocolate had the perfect balance of chocolate and caramel and wasn’t overly sweet. This was definitely my personal favorite out of the six flavors.
Personally, I had high hopes for this flavor since snickerdoodles are my favorite type of cookie (P.S. try our recipe for Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate). The beverage had strong aromas of cinnamon while the flavor was subtle. We all agreed that this flavor would be perfect if you don’t like super sweet drinks.
Have you ever dunked a graham cracker into a mug of hot chocolate? Well, that’s exactly what this flavor tasted like and it was my brother-in-law’s favorite. While the smell and taste of marshmallow wasn’t as strong as my sister and I would have liked, it was easy to add a few marshmallows to the drink to up the flavor.
Gingerbread is another classic holiday flavor and the aroma was strong. Although my brother-in-law and I struggled to taste the ginger, this one was my sister’s favorite of the six (which works out so we can all have our own mugs of hot chocolate without arguing over flavors!).
My sister was very excited to try this since mint is her favorite, but we were all let down by this flavor. The hot chocolate smelled and tasted very strong, and it reminded us of toothpaste. If you know a true mint lover, this could be their jam. Otherwise, maybe stick to the other five tasty flavors.