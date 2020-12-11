This $6 Tool Can Help You Have a More Organized Pantry in Just Minutes

Full disclosure, I am no Martha Stewart. In fact, when I shared the current state of my pantry on Instagram stories a few weeks ago, someone responded that they loved how "real life" my pantry was (hence, why I'm looking for inspiration). But I don't want to do a complete overhaul or spend tons of money on different containers. Adding pretty white letters to my jars will not only help me see my foods and spices better but will help give a more uniform look to my food storage—and for $6, that seems totally worth it.