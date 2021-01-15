19 Drop Cookie Recipes for an Easy Dessert

Bake one of these easy cookie recipes for a sweet treat. These cookies use the drop method, i.e. they’re formed by dropping bits of dough onto a baking sheet. You can use a scoop (like this one from Target, $15) or two spoons to help you form the cookie, or roll bits of dough into a ball. Whichever method you use will result in soft and delicious cookies, like Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies and Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies.