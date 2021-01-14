19 Easy Low-Calorie Snacks to Get You Through the Afternoon
These healthy snack recipes are the answer to your afternoon snack craving. Whether you’re craving something sweet, salty or savory, all of these recipes are low in calories and require just two steps to make (you can also make some of these snacks in advance). Recipes like Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls and Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas are delicious and will help you power through the rest of your day with ease.
Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas
Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
Lemon-Parm Popcorn
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Avocado & Salsa Cracker
Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers
Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
Crispy Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn
Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
Yogurt with Blueberries
Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Popcorn Crunch Mix
This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Fiery Snack Mix
Serve your guests a crunchy snack mix seasoned with sweet-and-spicy flavors. It mixes up fast and adds a festive note to any gathering.
Homemade Trail Mix
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.