28 Pasta Recipes for Weight Loss

If you’re looking to slim down, you can still enjoy a hearty bowl of pasta. These pasta recipes are low in calories (thanks to all veggies) and high in fiber (from whole-wheat pasta), which is a combination that helps you lose and maintain that loss over a longer period of time. Recipes like Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne Pasta and Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta are flavorful, healthy and will keep you feeling satisfied as you work towards your nutrition goals.