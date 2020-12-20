22 Seafood Sunday Dinners Perfect for a Winter Night
These seafood-packed recipes are the perfect option for Sunday dinner. Whether it’s salmon, shrimp or scallops, these recipes are also packed with healthy vegetables for a well-rounded and satisfying meal. Recipes like Seafood Lasagna and Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops are hearty and perfect for making on a cold winter’s night to stay cozy at home.
Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
Italian Fish Stew
This fish and shrimp stew is often served over crostini or toast. With less than 200 calories per serving, it makes a great diet lunch or light dinner.
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.
Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)
Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts
Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.
Seafood Linguine
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables
Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini
This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes
Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
Seafood Stew with Toasted Baguette Slices
This stew is all about the fish--shrimp, scallops, and halibut chunks fight for space on your spoon. The baguette slices are key--you'll want to use them for sopping up the tasty tomato-based broth.
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
This creamy Cajun shrimp pasta dish packs plenty of veggies to lighten up the creamy sauce. The Cajun spice gives this dish a little kick, and the sour cream adds a nice tang to the cream sauce that coats the shrimp.
Brown Butter Seared Scallops
Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous
Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
Seafood Chowder Casserole
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
Shrimp Alfredo
Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts
Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.
Southeast Asian-Inspired Salmon Soup
A touch of chile-garlic sauce and hot sesame oil add heat to this delicately flavored salmon soup without being overpowering.
Baked Cod Casserole
Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli
This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
Seafood Couscous Paella
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.