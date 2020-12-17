12 Days of Christmas Cocktails
The countdown to Christmas is on! Get in the holiday spirit with our boozy take on the 12 days of Christmas by trying a new cocktail each night. We include warming drinks like Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa and Spiked Vanilla Latte as well as festive beverages like Jack Frost Cocktail and Christmas-Tree Jello Shots. These delicious and fun cocktails are sure to put anyone in a jolly mood.
Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa
Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
Jack Frost Cocktail
This frozen cocktail is made blue with a natural infusion of butterfly pea flowers in vodka. A blend of mint liqueur and vanilla ice cream makes this cocktail the perfect frosty holiday dessert drink.
Christmas-Tree Jello Shots
These jiggly Christmas trees get their greenish color and a hit of flavor from matcha tea bags and also contain gin, honey, lime and prosecco (or prosec-ho-ho-ho, as we've taken to calling it). They're sure to put you and all of Santa's helpers in the holiday spirit.
Spiked Vanilla Latte
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Espresso Martini
This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
Celebration Champagne Sparkler
Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
Honey Buzz Cocktail
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
Spiked Vegan Eggnog
This vegan take on classic holiday eggnog (nicknamed "vegnog") uses premade nog as a shortcut. Mix in a splash of liquor and add-ins of your choice for a festive holiday drink. Try cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, orange zest or a dollop of vegan whipped cream.
Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail
This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.