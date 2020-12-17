12 Days of Christmas Cocktails

The countdown to Christmas is on! Get in the holiday spirit with our boozy take on the 12 days of Christmas by trying a new cocktail each night. We include warming drinks like Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa and Spiked Vanilla Latte as well as festive beverages like Jack Frost Cocktail and Christmas-Tree Jello Shots. These delicious and fun cocktails are sure to put anyone in a jolly mood.