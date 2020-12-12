22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter
Enjoy a hearty and satisfying meal with these slow-cooker beef recipes. Alongside the beef, these recipes have plenty of veggies, like slow-cooker friendly carrots and potatoes, plus plenty of flavorful spices to create a delicious dinner. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips and Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew are comforting and perfect to combat the cold winter weather.
Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew
Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage.
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
Pasta Puttanesca with Beef
This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa
Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs
Now here's a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company--even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles
Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
Spaghetti Lover's Soup
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous
Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
Slow-Cooker Picadillo
Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
Hungarian Beef Goulash
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
Hearty Beef Chili
For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches
Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
Fork-Tender Pot Roast
For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
Slow-Cooker Flank Steak Au Jus Sandwiches
Juicy flank steak, beefy sauce and caramelized onions come together easily to create this delectable hoagie sandwich. The flank steak is tender, moist and flavor-packed, making it a great base recipe not only for these sandwiches but also for any recipe that calls for shredded beef, such as Italian sandwiches or chili.
Slow-Cooker Herb & Mushroom Braised Beef
With its comforting flavors contributed by savory meat, mushrooms, onions, carrots and fresh herbs, this slow-cooker braised beef is a wonderful supper on cold-weather days. Consider freezing it into portions for busy weeknight meals. You could also shred the meat and serve it on sandwiches.
Texas Beef and Beans
A hearty beef and beans dish has Texas-sized flavor. Just put the ingredients in your slow cooker, press the button, and you're done until dinner time.
Slow-Cooker Chuck Roast with Potatoes & Carrots
This slow-cooker chuck roast is winter comfort food at its finest. A bright, slightly sweet sauce balances the rich and tender braised beef. You can substitute multi-colored baby potatoes (halved) for the Yukon variety and fresh fennel fronds for the parsley, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Korean Beef in Cabbage Leaves
Rice vinegar, sesame seeds and brown sugar make this simple sauce irresistible! One-fourth cup of sesame seeds may sound like a lot, but it's the perfect amount to give the sauce its nutty, earthy flair. Serve this slow-cooker Korean beef with hot cooked rice and garnish with thinly sliced red and green jalapeño peppers, if desired.
Asian Broccoli and Beef
Skip the high-sodium take-out meal and make this flavorful slow-cooker broccoli and beef dish.
Zesty Sloppy Joes
This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.