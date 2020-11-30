22 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes with 3 Steps or Less

Start your morning off deliciously with a heart-healthy breakfast. These recipes are low in saturated fat and sodium so it’s easy to follow a heart-healthy eating pattern. And as a bonus, these breakfasts have just three steps or less before a healthy meal is on the table. Recipes like Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal and Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg are tasty and the perfect start to any day.