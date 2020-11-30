21 Holiday Recipes That Use Fresh Cranberries
Celebrate the holiday season with these delicious recipes that use fresh cranberries. Cranberries are super versatile and can be used in a sweet or savory fashion. Whether you use them in a drink or in a dessert, cranberries add a tart flavor to any dish. Recipes like Cranberry Crumble Bars and Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin are healthy, seasonal and will put you in the holiday spirit.
Cranberry Crumble Bars
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish
This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney
A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane
Expand your holiday desserts repertoire with this cranberry galette. Frangipane is a sweet pastry cream typically made with ground almonds; here we substitute ground sesame seeds in the form of tahini to give it a complex, earthy flavor. If you've made the Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies (see Associated Recipes), you can use some of the leftover jam in Step 9.
Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
A dip in egg white and a quick roll in sugar adds a delightfully crisp crust to these holiday cookies. You'll have leftover jam--perfect for spreading on toast or for glazing the Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane (see Associated Recipes).
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Cranberry Buttermilk Pie
This custard filling is what takes this buttermilk pie recipe to the next level. It tastes like a panna cotta with a bit of attitude from the tang of the buttermilk and a generous sprinkling of cranberries on top.
Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls
These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
Orange-Cranberry Pudding Cakes
These light and creamy desserts are a welcome departure from traditional cake or pie. Put these easy pudding cakes in the oven to bake just before sitting down for a meal, and you'll get a perfectly timed warm dessert.
Roasted Pear & Spoon Bread Tart with Cranberry, Orange & Jalapeño Glaze
This savory custard-like cornbread is topped with sweet roasted pears and a tart citrus-jalapeño glaze.
Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs
To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.
Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts
These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
Double Cranberry-Chocolate Bread Pudding
Perfect for the holidays, this scrumptious--yet low-calorie--dessert casserole is topped with a deep red cranberry-pomegranate sauce.
Cranberry Cheesecake Bars
A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf
This cranberry-glazed turkey breast recipe, which uses a split bone-in turkey breast, is the perfect thing to make if you're serving a smaller crowd or if everyone wants white meat. The wild rice pilaf recipe is delicious on its own so you can make it even if you don't prepare the turkey.
Cran-Raspberry Shortcakes
Shortcakes are biscuit-like desserts that are typically served with fruit and whipped cream. While strawberry shortcake may first come to mind, this shortcake recipe is definitely worth a try. Cranberries and raspberries make a delightful combination, and the whipped dessert topping has less fat than regular whipped cream.
Eggnog Pie with Cranberry Sauce
This healthy custard pie recipe combines the flavors of gingerbread and eggnog into a festive holiday dessert. An easy cranberry sauce balances the sweetness of the pie with a touch of tartness. To lighten the load of holiday baking, each element can be prepared up to 5 days ahead.
Skillet Chicken with Cranberries & Apples
Celebrate the flavors of fall with chicken cooked in a fast apple-cranberry sauce. If you prefer a less tart flavor, try dried cranberries instead of fresh. Serve with quick-cooking wild rice and roasted Brussels sprouts.
Cranberry Champagne Coconut Snowballs
These cranberry-coconut snowball treats are a yummy, holiday-inspired dessert that call for sparkling wine as an ingredient, which adds a fruity flavor to baked goods.
Fruit Sparklers
This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!