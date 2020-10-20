15 Creamy Potato Soups for When You Need a Warm Hug
Got potatoes? Turn them into a healthy, comforting meal with these potato soup recipes. Try our easy dump and go slow-cooker potato soups—including ones with Alfredo or pizza-inspired toppings. Our Loaded Baked Potato Soup recipe tastes just like a loaded baked potato with sour cream, cheese and chives. For a plant-based variation, try our Vegan Potato Soup. It's creamy without the cream!
Slow-Cooker Potato Soup
This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato—including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian—just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.
Slow-Cooker Potato Soup Four Ways
Be sure to use waxy potatoes, such as red or Yukon Gold, in this crockpot potato soup recipe. The result will be creamier than if you use starchy varieties like russets. Load your bowl up like a classic baked potato or see our flavor variations for more ways to mix it up.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives. To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use “no-chicken” broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings—bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
Vegan Potato Soup
Roasted shiitake mushrooms make a vegan "bacon" topping that gives this soup a delicate hint of smoke. Soaked cashews get whirled up into a luscious sauce that serves as a dairy-free cream alternative. Don't shy away from this comforting soup because it's meat-free; it has more than enough flavor to satisfy.
Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder
Start your prep work in the afternoon and this slow-cooker chowder will be ready to serve for dinner. Topped with broccoli and shredded cheddar—and full of potatoes, carrots and ham—it's a meal the whole family will enjoy.
Leek & Potato Soup
Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy.
Potato-Leek Bisque
It's hard to believe how rich and creamy this potato-leek soup is even though there's not a drop of cream in it. Croutons topped with anchovy, olives and leek are a crunchy, savory foil to the soup. But skip them if you like and incorporate all the cooked leeks into the soup instead.
Jerusalem Artichoke-Potato Soup with Crispy Croutons
With just the tiniest touch of half-and-half, this healthy potato soup recipe is incredibly creamy and rich-tasting—in large part due to the addition of Jerusalem artichokes. Serve as a starter before a fall or winter dinner alongside a hearty green salad.
Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup
In this fast and easy soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
Spinach and Potato Soup
This spinach and potato soup gets its creaminess from reduced-fat Greek yogurt, which is stirred in before serving.
New Potato & Edamame Soup
This 30-minute potato and soybean soup is a hearty vegetarian meal.
Hearty Ham and Potato Soup
The secret ingredient is the cauliflower. It will break down as it cooks and give a potato taste and texture to the soup, while keeping the carbs in check.
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Lentil, Carrot & Potato Soup
Puréeing some of the lentil-vegetable mixture, and then combining it with the remaining vegetables and lentils gives the soup a texture that satisfies those who love a creamy soup and those who prefer it chunky. Serve this slow-cooker lentil soup with crackers.