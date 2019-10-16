13 Hilarious Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for Your Pet

Lauren Wicks
October 16, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Amazon
Pets are like family, and we think they deserve to join in on the Halloween festivities with a costume of their own. Whether you bring them trick-or-treating around the neighborhood or they show up to the door to greet all the princesses, superheroes and dinosaurs looking for candy on October 31, make sure they do it in style with one of these 13 hilarious food costumes made just for them.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Puppy Latte

Credit: Walmart
Buy it

Just how adorable is this little puppuccino (okay, technically puppy latte) costume? Dress your dog up like the little ball of energy they are with this two-piece set from Wal-Mart. They'll definitely win "best in show" with this costume.

Prices starting at $10.37

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Popcorn

Credit: Party City
Buy it

Turn your pup into pup-corn, thanks to this cozy and cute costume from Party City. This outfit is perfect for keeping short-haired pups warm this time of year, and it's lined with comfy material so they may never want to take it off.

$16.99

3 of 13

Avocado

Credit: Amazon
Buy it

Keep your dog or cat on-trend with this precious happy avocado costume from Amazon. There's even a little patch on the costume that says, "I want to avo-cuddle." This is a need, not a want.

Prices starting at $18.48

Advertisement

4 of 13

Pineapple

Credit: Amazon
Buy it

This is the perfect costume for the diva pup or kitty in your life. We are obsessing over this sequined pineapple costume on Amazon with the cutest little pineapple stem hat.

Prices starting at $16.54

5 of 13

Sushi

Credit: Amazon
Buy it

This just might be our favorite food-themed costume for your furry friend. It's a bit of an odd combo of sushi and a sushi chef, but your pet will look absolutely adorable in it.

Prices starting at $15.99

6 of 13

Pizza

Credit: Walmart
Buy it

You thought your dog was cute, but they will be even cuter dressed as a piping hot slice of pizza. Topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers, this will be one "supreme" Halloween pup.

$20.04

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Donut and Coffee

Credit: Walmart
Buy it

Your favorite morning breakfast combo just got even better—it's now a costume for your pet! This might be a better coffee option for a pet in a warmer climate than the latte costume, while still being just as cute.

$20.69

8 of 13

Bacon

Credit: Walmart
Buy it

This was the best bacon costume we saw on the internet, and it's available at Walmart. Now your pet can dress up like their favorite food, too.

$13.52

9 of 13

Strawberry

Buy it

Your cat will be extra-cute as this delicious summer berry with a stem hood. This costume will help keep your feline cozy if you're experiencing colder weather.

$12.99

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Banana Split

Buy it

This Halloween costume for the dog is every bit as extra as you are. This banana split costume comes with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream (plush, of course), making your pet the cutest ice cream sundae in town.

Prices starting at $14.92

11 of 13

Cupcake

Credit: Amazon
Buy it

The only thing better than cupcakes? Pup-cakes! We are loving this adorable cupcake with sprinkles costume.

Prices starting at $11.99

12 of 13

Cotton Candy

Credit: Amazon
Buy it

Turn your favorite fluffball even fluffier with this precious cotton candy costume. We love this cozy tri-color cotton candy cape and hat that will turn into a great chew toy come November 1.

$22.25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Hamburger

Buy it

This little hamburger backpack makes a quick and easy Halloween costume for your cat or dog. The costume is easy to attach and you just might be able to get the most skittish of pets dressed up for the holiday.

$12.99

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lauren Wicks