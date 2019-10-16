13 Hilarious Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for Your Pet
Puppy Latte
Just how adorable is this little puppuccino (okay, technically puppy latte) costume? Dress your dog up like the little ball of energy they are with this two-piece set from Wal-Mart. They'll definitely win "best in show" with this costume.
Prices starting at $10.37
Popcorn
Turn your pup into pup-corn, thanks to this cozy and cute costume from Party City. This outfit is perfect for keeping short-haired pups warm this time of year, and it's lined with comfy material so they may never want to take it off.
$16.99
Avocado
Keep your dog or cat on-trend with this precious happy avocado costume from Amazon. There's even a little patch on the costume that says, "I want to avo-cuddle." This is a need, not a want.
Prices starting at $18.48
Pineapple
This is the perfect costume for the diva pup or kitty in your life. We are obsessing over this sequined pineapple costume on Amazon with the cutest little pineapple stem hat.
Prices starting at $16.54
Sushi
This just might be our favorite food-themed costume for your furry friend. It's a bit of an odd combo of sushi and a sushi chef, but your pet will look absolutely adorable in it.
Prices starting at $15.99
Pizza
You thought your dog was cute, but they will be even cuter dressed as a piping hot slice of pizza. Topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers, this will be one "supreme" Halloween pup.
$20.04
Donut and Coffee
Your favorite morning breakfast combo just got even better—it's now a costume for your pet! This might be a better coffee option for a pet in a warmer climate than the latte costume, while still being just as cute.
$20.69
Bacon
This was the best bacon costume we saw on the internet, and it's available at Walmart. Now your pet can dress up like their favorite food, too.
$13.52
Strawberry
Your cat will be extra-cute as this delicious summer berry with a stem hood. This costume will help keep your feline cozy if you're experiencing colder weather.
$12.99
Banana Split
This Halloween costume for the dog is every bit as extra as you are. This banana split costume comes with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream (plush, of course), making your pet the cutest ice cream sundae in town.
Prices starting at $14.92
Cupcake
The only thing better than cupcakes? Pup-cakes! We are loving this adorable cupcake with sprinkles costume.
Prices starting at $11.99
Cotton Candy
Turn your favorite fluffball even fluffier with this precious cotton candy costume. We love this cozy tri-color cotton candy cape and hat that will turn into a great chew toy come November 1.
$22.25
Hamburger
This little hamburger backpack makes a quick and easy Halloween costume for your cat or dog. The costume is easy to attach and you just might be able to get the most skittish of pets dressed up for the holiday.
$12.99