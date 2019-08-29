Our Favorite Pot Pie Recipes
Slab Chicken Potpie
Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
Skillet Chicken Potpie
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie
We took all the flavors of classic pot pie and made it super-easy to pull together in the crock pot. Look for ready-to-bake biscuits with minimal ingredients to keep it healthy. Biscuits tend to be high in sodium, so we advise only half a biscuit per serving if you're watching your salt intake.
Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping
You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).
Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits
In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.
Chicken Pot Pies
These chicken pot pies are full to the brim with vegetables and savory spices, and make the perfect comfort food for a night in.
Chicken Potpie with Biscuits
In this lightened-up recipe for chicken potpie, creamy chicken stew is topped with flaky biscuits for quintessential comfort food. Our recipe for chicken potpie takes advantage of convenient frozen mixed vegetables to keep it quick.
Creamy Chicken Potpie
An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
Bean & Hominy Potpie
This Southwestern-inspired potpie is full of spicy beans, hominy and butternut squash. Tortillas and cheese stand in for the more traditional pastry topping. Serve with a salad of romaine lettuce, avocado and orange segments tossed with a simple vinaigrette.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
We made this savory pie recipe lower in fat and calories by stir-frying the vegetables using nonstick spray coating instead of butter or oil.
Chicken Potpie
This chicken potpie is studded with peas, mushrooms, carrots and onions and topped with tender whole-wheat biscuits. The savory sauce gets a rich taste from reduced-fat sour cream, but with less fat and calories. And it ends up just as delicious and comforting as you expect.