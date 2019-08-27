Recipes for Your Leftover Easter Eggs
Easter Deviled Eggs
This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad
Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.
Blue Cheese & Spinach Pizz'alad
Cobb salad meets pizza in this summery pizza salad recipe. The salad in this pizz'alad recipe, made with spinach, corn and blue cheese soaked in a bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette, is so yummy you may decide just to make it on its own once you've tried it. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag on this pizza, but a milder blue cheese is also nice and will let some of the other flavors shine through a little more. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.
Classic Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad
This blue cheese, corn and spinach salad recipe is delicious tossed with a warm bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag, but a milder blue cheese is also nice. This spinach salad is great with pizza or as a light side salad.
Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs
This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.
Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce
Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
Hearty Kale Salad
A riff on the classic warm spinach-and-bacon salad, this recipe features thin ribbons of kale instead. Any variety of kale works, but flatter-leaf lacinato kale makes it extra-special.
Veggie Egg Salad
Crunchy carrot, cucumber and scallions are a colorful addition to this vegetarian egg salad recipe. Pack it with some crunchy crackers and tomatoes for a healthy, light lunch.
Curried Salad with Egg & Cashews
Here we toss fresh salad greens with a light and creamy dressing, then top with chopped hard-boiled egg, crunchy bell pepper, dried cranberries and toasted cashews for a satisfying vegetarian salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
Endive & Spinach Salad with Hearts of Palm
Belgian endive and slices of hearts of palm dress up this quick but classy spinach salad recipe, and the bright lemon-tarragon vinaigrette complements the greens with citrusy zing. This salad is great as a dinner salad or to take to a potluck.
Shrimp Cobb Salad
Cooked peeled shrimp is perfect for quick and healthy meals--here we use it in place of chicken in our simplified Cobb Salad.
Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Singapore-Style Chicken & Noodle Soup
In this healthy curry laksa, a popular Southeast Asian noodle soup, chicken, coconut milk, tomatoes and tons of warm spices make this a flavorful favorite. While there are a lot of ingredients, the leftover soup is even better the next day for lunch.
Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu
This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.
Protein Power Snack
For a protein-packed snack to keep you feeling full, grab a hard-boiled egg and fun-to-eat edamame.
Cobb Egg Salad
The bacon, blue cheese and avocado in this egg salad make it decadent. Serve it open-face on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread.
Nicoise Egg Salad
Green beans, tuna and olives make this Niçoise-style egg salad recipe substantial. Serve it over salad greens.