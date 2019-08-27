Sweet Potato Toast Ideas to Supercharge Your Breakfast Routine

Whether you’re following a gluten-free diet or just trying to eat more veg, we’re loving sweet potato toasts. Toast 1/4-inch-thick slices of sweet potato until tender and starting to brown, 12 to 15 minutes. You’ll get a similar amount of satisfying fiber for half the calories of bread, plus more than 100% of the daily value of vitamin A. Healthy fats in the toppings help your body absorb this vision- and immune-boosting nutrient.