Sweet Potato Toast Ideas to Supercharge Your Breakfast Routine

August 27, 2019
Whether you’re following a gluten-free diet or just trying to eat more veg, we’re loving sweet potato toasts. Toast 1/4-inch-thick slices of sweet potato until tender and starting to brown, 12 to 15 minutes. You’ll get a similar amount of satisfying fiber for half the calories of bread, plus more than 100% of the daily value of vitamin A. Healthy fats in the toppings help your body absorb this vision- and immune-boosting nutrient.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Radish & Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet potato takes the place of bread in this tartine-like recipe. Serve with extra greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette for a light lunch.

3 of 6

Raspberry & Cream Cheese Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swap your bagel for a veggie with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Any frozen fruit will work, but you can also use a fruit jam and skip the honey.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Chocolate & Banana Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't skip the crispy cereal in this healthy sweet potato toast recipe--it may be only 1 teaspoon but it gives it the most delectable crunch.

5 of 6

Apple & Smoked Gouda Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheese, apple, maple and coconut? What's not to like! This healthy sweet potato toast hits all the sweet and savory spots for breakfast, lunch or a delicious snack.

6 of 6

Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next