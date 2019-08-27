Sweet Potato Toast Ideas to Supercharge Your Breakfast Routine
Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
Radish & Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Toast
Sweet potato takes the place of bread in this tartine-like recipe. Serve with extra greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette for a light lunch.
Raspberry & Cream Cheese Sweet Potato Toast
Swap your bagel for a veggie with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Any frozen fruit will work, but you can also use a fruit jam and skip the honey.
Chocolate & Banana Sweet Potato Toast
Don't skip the crispy cereal in this healthy sweet potato toast recipe--it may be only 1 teaspoon but it gives it the most delectable crunch.
Apple & Smoked Gouda Sweet Potato Toast
Cheese, apple, maple and coconut? What's not to like! This healthy sweet potato toast hits all the sweet and savory spots for breakfast, lunch or a delicious snack.
Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast
Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.