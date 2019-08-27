Healthy Soup Recipes to Boost Metabolism
Mexican Cabbage Soup
Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
Moroccan Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup
This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Singapore-Style Chicken & Noodle Soup
In this healthy curry laksa, a popular Southeast Asian noodle soup, chicken, coconut milk, tomatoes and tons of warm spices make this a flavorful favorite. While there are a lot of ingredients, the leftover soup is even better the next day for lunch.
Southwest Bean Soup
Chorizo, a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika and chiles, is originally from Spain and is often used in Mexican cooking. In this healthy bean soup recipe, we like the taste and texture of the raw ground chorizo--typically sold in sausage casings--versus smoked or cured chorizo. Look for it in well-stocked supermarkets near other sausages, and sauté it before using in this recipe.
Jamaican Curried Shrimp & Mango Soup
Transport yourself to the islands with this Jamaican-inspired soup, full of fresh shrimp and sweet mangoes. We loved this soup with regular store-bought curry powder, but if you happen to have Jamaican-style curry powder, which has a hint of allspice, this is a great place to use it. Serve with brown basmati or jasmine rice with sliced pineapple for dessert.
Half-Hour Chili
This truly tasty half-hour vegetarian chili is made possible by using convenient canned beans and tomatoes (no pantry should be without them). Whole-grain bulgur adds another layer of toothsome texture and nutritional heft. This chili is relatively mild, so it's a good crowd-pleaser. If you like it spicy, add extra chili powder or serve with hot sauce.
Puerto Rican Fish Stew (Bacalao)
Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
Paprika & Red Pepper Soup with Pistachio Puree
Richly satisfying, this luscious-looking soup made with red bell peppers gets a touch of heat from Thai chiles. For an extra-nutty flavor, puree an additional 1/4 cup shelled pistachios with 1/4 cup water and serve the soup with a dollop of this pistachio puree on top.
Thai Bouillabaisse
This flavorful seafood soup combines elements of the famous French bouillabaisse with the distinct Thai flavors of lemongrass, lime, ginger and hot chiles. Use two chile peppers if you like heat. Be sure to simmer, not boil, the soup or the seafood will be overcooked. Serve with a crusty whole-grain baguette to soak up the broth.
Korean Chicken Soup
This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
Quick Pepperpot Soup
Jamaican pepperpot soup is usually a long-simmered preparation made with tough cuts of meat and vegetables. This version uses quick-cooking sirloin instead to get it on the table fast. If you're not a fan of beef, try the soup with shrimp instead.
Tortilla Soup
Here's a version of chicken tortilla soup that's both super-easy and delicious. To make it even quicker, use crumbled baked tortilla chips in place of the homemade tortilla strips and skip Steps 1-2. Serve with vinegary coleslaw, lime wedges and hot sauce.
Pinto Bean & Andouille Sausage Stew
An adaptation of the Andalusian dish fabada, this pinto bean stew is seasoned with andouille sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers and smoked paprika. Fans of spicy beans should use the full amount of minced chile pepper (or more). Serve with brown rice and sour cream.
Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)
Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
Spicy Tofu Hotpot
Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.