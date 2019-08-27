45 Healthy Breakfast Recipes with Foods to Help You Lose Weight
If you’re trying to lose weight, don’t skip breakfast! Research shows that regular breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and people are more successful at losing weight—and keeping it off—when they eat breakfast. These healthy, low-calorie recipes feature five breakfast foods that can help you lose weight—including oatmeal, peanut butter, yogurt, eggs and raspberries.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats
If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.
Peanut Energy Bars
This carbohydrate-rich bar, full of nuts, seeds, fruit and oats, was adapted from Amy Harrison's prize-winning submission in the Plains (Georgia) Peanut Festival recipe competition sponsored by The Peanut Institute. It includes a little protein, and is a great grab-and-go pre-workout snack on mornings when you don't have time to digest a full meal.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer.
Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes
Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie
This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries
Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
Buttermilk Oatcakes with Raspberry Compote
These high-fiber oatcakes are made with 100% whole grains and no butter. A quick raspberry compote is a nice change from maple syrup.
Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole Toasts
Love avocado toast? Make it even better with this easy and attractive brunch recipe. We use the same concept as a traditional egg-in-a-hole toast, but add avocado for an even more satisfying and deliciously creamy breakfast toast. Don't toss the bread from the hole, it's perfect for dipping into the runny yolk.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Chocolate-Raspberry Oatmeal
Start your morning off right with this hot bowl of oatmeal, flavored with cocoa powder and fresh raspberries.
Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats
Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.
Southwestern Waffle
This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
Eggs Benedict with Avocado Cream
Eggs Benedict isn't just a meal reserved for eating out--this quick-and-easy version can be made at home and is sure to impress overnight guests. Instead of high-fat Hollandaise, our version is topped with a healthier sauce, made with creamy avocado, Greek yogurt and fresh cilantro. Best of all, it's ready in under 20 minutes!
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs
Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Peanut Butter and Banana Pita Bites
In this redition of the all-time classic peanut butter and banana sandwich, we replaced the bread with mini pita bread rounds, which are eaten open-faced and sprinkled with mini chocolate bits.
Fruit & Nut Quinoa
This sweet quinoa dessert is topped with fresh blackberries and raspberries and drizzled with honey.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Breakfast Skillet Hash
Cooked over a campfire or in your kitchen, this breakfast hash with sweet potatoes, turkey sausage, eggs, spinach, and shredded is a complete meal.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
Parmesan Cloud Eggs
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
Berry Morning Muffin
These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Red Berry Smoothies
These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.
Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito
Instead of wrapping up eggs in a tortilla for a classic breakfast burrito, we're wrapping up veggies and bacon in a tortilla made out of eggs. Just whip up an easy omelet and nestle your cooked veggies inside to slash the carbs in this healthy, gluten-free burrito.