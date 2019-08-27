Easy Big-Batch Friendsgiving Cocktail Recipes
Apple-Pie Sangria
This refreshing sangria, infused with fall flavors of apples, cider and cinnamon, provides warming cheer for a chilly autumn evening. Use red-skinned apples for the most attractive presentation.
Honey Buzz Cocktail
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
Pear-Rum Punch
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
Blood Orange Margaritas
Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
Pomegranate Champagne Punch
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
Brandy Alexander Punch
Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
SHED's Blood Orange Champagne Vinegar Shrub
Refreshingly tangy, this shrub drink recipe combines fruits, vinegar and sparkling water. This cocktail recipe from Healdsburg SHED mixologist Jordan Lancer in California takes advantage of in-season blood oranges for a brilliantly colorful drink.
Pomegranate Margaritas
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
Sparkling Pomegranate-Chai Mocktail
This nonalcoholic punch recipe tastes like a cocktail but doesn't include a hangover. Perfect for the holidays or a brunch.
Beet Margaritas
Drink your vegetables at happy hour with these beet margaritas, also known as "margabeetas." These cocktails get their gorgeous pink hue naturally from inherently sweet beet juice. You can buy the juice in the produce section of most grocery stores, or juice your own at home.