The Most Epic Watermelon Recipes You Need to Be Making All Summer Long
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
Watermelon, Raspberry, and Lime Ice Pops
The combination of tart lime and sweet watermelon and raspberries will keep you refreshed on a hot summer day.
Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas
When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.
Watermelon, Olive, Caper & Feta Salad
This sweet-and-savory fruit salad recipe is all about the quality of the watermelon: you want its flesh to be really sweet so that all the savory ingredients--the capers, the olives, the feta--shine.
Red Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie
Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day.
Grilled Green Beans with Watermelon-Radish Salsa
Serving grilled greens with a spicy-sweet salsa elevates this easy vegetable side dish recipe to something special. Serve alongside burgers or grilled chicken at your next cookout.
Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza
Wedges of juicy watermelon topped with nondairy coconut yogurt and berries make for a crisp and refreshing dessert. To feed a crowd, leave the wedges blank and let guests add their own toppings to the yogurt.
Shark Watermelon Fruit Bowl
Take a bite out of summer fun with this friendly fruit shark. It's sure to be a hit at baby showers and birthday parties alike. For the fruit basket filling, use any fresh, in-season fruits your guests will love. Cantaloupe, stone fruits like peaches and plums, and even orange segments will work well.
Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles
Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.
Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs
Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.
Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer
Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
Watermelon with Lime
A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.
Mimosa Fruit Salad
A splash of prosecco and a little orange juice transform a fresh fruit salad into the perfect brunch dish. To make ahead, prepare the fruit as directed, but don't combine with the mimosa dressing until just before serving so the bubbly maintains its fizz.