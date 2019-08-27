Sure, there are times when you want to make a slow-simmered Bolognese. But when you’re in a rush, try these genius one-pot pasta recipes. Combine your raw ingredients—pasta, protein, vegetables and seasonings—in the same pot and add just enough water to cook the pasta. The starch that usually cooks off into your pasta water stays in the pot and mingles with the seasonings to create a delectably creamy sauce.