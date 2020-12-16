Thrifty

Whether you are living on your own for the first time or just testing the waters of cooking at home more, we have you covered. Thrifty keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

10 Healthy, Budget-Friendly Foods a Dietitian Always Has in Her Kitchen

Get back on track with healthy eating without breaking the bank by stocking up on these foods.
These 3-Ingredient Recipes Are Perfect for Your Last-Minute Holiday Menu

Did the holiday season sneak up on you? Not to worry. These simple, unfussy recipes are affordable, easy and surprisingly decadent so you can pull together a meal worth celebrating.
6 Holiday Foods You Should Be Making, Not Buying

Make this season feel extra special without breaking the bank with these delicious homemade recipes.
6 Gifts You Should Be Making, Not Buying

From treats to skincare, these are more thoughtful ways to give a gift than anything you'll find at the store.
5 Creative & Healthy Ways to Use Up Thanksgiving Leftovers

Plus tips to use up whatever holiday leftovers are filling your fridge.
The Best Healthy Canned Foods, According to a Dietitian

These shelf-stable pantry staples are great to have on hand for meals, snacks and more.

7 Thanksgiving Foods You Should Be Making, Not Buying

If you have the time, cooking these things from scratch can save you money and boost the flavor of your holiday meal.
6 Ways to Save Money this Thanksgiving

Celebrate without breaking the bank this year.
6 Things I Wish I Knew When I Cooked My First Thanksgiving

8 Foods That Last Way Longer Than the Expiration Date

Cheap & Easy Brain-Boosting Snacks to Power Your Cram Session

6 Dietitian-Approved Packaged Snacks for When You're Short on Time

4 Ways to Save Money on Groceries in 5 Minutes

Plus tips and tricks to help you stretch your shop even further.

