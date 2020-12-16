News

10 Healthy Foods Coming to Aldi Stores in January

These January Aldi Finds will help you eat a little healthier in the new year.
Kate Hudson's Go-To German Chocolate Cupcakes Have Just 3 WW Points

A common hot dog topping is hidden inside the chocolate cake batter. Yes, really!
How to Clean Your Stovetop the Right Way, According to Experts

These expert-approved tips will help you keep your stovetop squeaky clean.
Kinder Eggs Are the Perfect Shortcut for Homemade Hot Cocoa Bombs

Ok, maybe not 100% homemade but we won’t tell!
How to Be Happier in 2021, According to Research

The answer may lie in making your resolutions about more than just you.
These 3 Healthy Habits Can Boost Your Mood, According to Research

They may be basic, but they can have a big impact on mental health

How to Clean a Toaster Oven the Right Way

Keep your toaster oven in tip-top shape with these expert-approved cleaning tips.
Rachael Ray Shared Her Cozy Holiday Plans—and, Yes, Pasta Is Involved

Her plans sound so festive!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Partner with José Andrés to Build Community Centers

Hot Cocoa Bomb Lattes Are the Cozy, Caffeinated Drink You Need to Fuel Your Holiday Season

Science Says Consuming More Wine and Cheese May Help Reduce Cognitive Decline—Yes, Really

This Charcuterie Airstream Brought Me Holiday Joy—Here's How to Make One

Rachael Ray Just Inspired Us to Serve Charcuterie on the One Thing We Never Thought Of

Less dishes, more delicious!

Cookie Monster Just Shared His Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe—and It's Perfect for the Holidays

Rachael Ray's Mediterranean-Inspired Pasta Is Customizable and Comes Together in 20 Minutes

The 9 Best Chocolate Peppermint Products at Trader Joe’s Right Now

Trader Joe's Guacamole Wreath Is the Perfect 4-Ingredient Holiday Appetizer

Disney Is Selling Olaf-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs, Proving Some Things Are Worth Melting For

These Adorable Eggs in a Hole Will Make the Holidays Feel Special

What Food Network Star Molly Yeh Eats in a Day to Fuel Her Busy Life

Ina Garten Says These Three Essential Kitchen Tools Will Make You a More Confident Cook

Pickle Latkes Are the Most Fun Hanukkah Recipe

Ina Garten's Tuscan White Bean Soup Is the Ultimate Cozy Winter Meal

The 4 Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Products We Can’t Get Enough Of

How to Make Dried Orange Garlands and Ornaments for Vintage-Inspired Holiday Decorations

A Kamala Harris Ice Cream Flavor Exists—and You Can Buy it Online

A “Salami Stocking” Is the Perfect Gift for Meat Lovers in Your Life

I Just Found Out My Cinnamon Might Actually Be Fake—Here's How to Tell If Yours Is

This Is the Only Mayonnaise Brand Worth Using, According to Julia Child

Are Cookie Wreaths the Next Edible Holiday Decor Trend?

Ina Garten Reveals Her Absolute Favorite Holiday Food

What Do Your Grandmother's Corningware Dishes and the COVID-19 Vaccines Have in Common?

This Is the #1 Song Most People Like to Listen to While Working Out

Lena Dunham Shut Down Diet Culture with this Instagram Post

Obama Revealed His Thoughts on Pineapple Pizza—Plus 6 Other Strong Food Opinions

21 Chain Restaurant Workers Share the Food Items You Should Never Order

Trader Joe’s Has the Best Stocking Stuffers—and They’re All Under $5

What Oprah Eats in a Day to Fuel Her Empire-Building Lifestyle

