Future of Food

There’s already so much change happening in food. What can we expect in the next 5, 10, 20 years or more? From more sustainable plants to appliances that make cooking easier, it’s a bright future indeed.

Your Favorite Wines Are Disappearing Because of Climate Change—These French Researchers May Have Found a Solution

A little-known French archive may hold the key to protecting your favorite wines from the changing climate.
How One Woman Has Saved Over 3 Tons of Waste From Coffee Scraps

Coffee production generates tons of waste. The by-product, cascara, is popping up across the U.S. thanks to one woman.
Crystal Geyser Water Pleads Guilty to Dumping Arsenic into California's Ecosystem

Australian Government Officials Are Dropping Vegetables From the Sky To Feed Animals Affected By Wildfires

World Central Kitchen Hits Australia to Feed People Affected by Bushfires

Jose Cuervo Is Turning Agave into Environmentally-Friendly Straws

How Your Food Choices Can Help Fight Climate Change

9 Experts Predict What the Future of Food Will Look Like

What Is Nutrigenetics and Should You Be Eating Especially for Your Genes?

What Is Gene Editing and Why It Goes Beyond GMOs

What the Kitchen of the Future Will Look Like

Technology Is Coming to the Farm—Here's Why That's a Good Thing for Your Plate

Why Fishing Will Look Different in the Future and What It Means for Your Plate

Personalized Diets, Next Gen Smart Ovens and Other Innovations from EatingWell's Future of Food Summit

