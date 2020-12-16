American Food Heroes

Meet the people doing incredible things to change our food system for the better.

2020 American Food Heroes

Meet the Woman Greening Up the Ocean & Atmosphere with Kelp

President & CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms, Briana Warner, is using an unlikely plant to help clean up the ocean and more.
Meet the Woman Fighting Hunger in 60,000 Food Pantries Across the U.S.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, is on a mission to eradicate hunger in the U.S.

More 2020 American Food Heroes

How Taco Bell Is Making Drive-Thru Better for You

This registered dietitian is determined to give the well-loved chain a healthy upgrade.
This Company Is Scaling Up Humanely Raised Pork

See how one rancher took sustainable pork raising to a macro scale.
This CEO Is on a Mission to Eradicate Single-Use Packaging

How One Company Is Incentivizing Sustainable Farming

How this CEO Is Creating Equal Access to Healthy Foods

Meet the Couple Using Their Company to Fund Climate Change Innovations

Tyson Is Taking Plant-Based Mainstream—Here’s How

Justin Whitmore, Executive Vice President at Tyson, saw alternative proteins as an opportunity for the meat producing giant.

All American Food Heroes

Jason Mraz: The Accidental Avocado Farmer

Anthony Bourdain Brought Cultures and People Together Through Food

Harvard professor Walter Willett, M.D., has been crusading against harmful trans fats for two decades.

Meet the Man Responsible for Getting Trans Fats Out of Our Food

Extreme couponing plus a desire to give back and help others has been a recipe for sucess for Lauren Puryear.

How A Single Mom Used Coupons to Feed the Hungry More Than 100,000 Meals

Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 10 people doing amazing things to make food better in our country.

2019 EatingWell American Food Heroes

Learn how he's helping save NYC, one oyster shell at a time.

Meet the Man Bringing One Billion Oysters to NYC

Leah Penniman's Soul Fire Farm in Grafton, NY is cultivating a fairer food system for all.

Farming While Black: How One Woman Is Improving Access to Healthy Food for Black Families

I’m Sorry, Michael Pollan

What Is Quinoa? How Quinoa Became America's Hottest Whole Grain and Brought New Income to Bolivian Farmers

Local Hero: Solving the Plastic Bag Problem

EatingWell Interviews Robert Lustig on America's Obesity Epidemic

Jamie Oliver’s New Food Revolution

Healthy Workplaces - Moen

Spotlight on 5 Sustainable U.S. Shellfish Farms that are Getting It Right

Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Sustainable Seafood Line

Hunger Hits Home: 6 Inspiring People Who Are Fighting Hunger

Great Job: Healthy Workplaces

At the Cayman Cookout, the humanitarian-chef opened up about why he feeds "people of all parties."

José Andrés Plans to Open Kitchens Around the U.S. to Feed Furloughed Workers

Where to find free meals if you're affected by the third-longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

José Andrés and Restaurateurs Around the Country Feed Furloughed Federal Employees

Remembering Paul Newman and How He Went Organic

José Andrés's Team Feeds Migrants in Tijuana: It 'Is the Human Thing to Do'

Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 12 people doing extraordinary things to make food better in our country.

2018 EatingWell American Food Heroes

Healthy Workplaces - Wholesome Changes

Pingree is pushing to up organic standards and get more funding for organic programs in the farm bill.

Meet Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree: An Organic Farmer with a Mission

There is so much more than delicious food being served at this string of restaurants, inns and farm markets.

Make Food Not War: A Growing Network of Businesses is Empowering Women and Refugees in Lebanon

