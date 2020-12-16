Harvard professor Walter Willett, M.D., has been crusading against harmful trans fats for two decades.
Extreme couponing plus a desire to give back and help others has been a recipe for sucess for Lauren Puryear.
Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 10 people doing amazing things to make food better in our country.
What Is Quinoa? How Quinoa Became America's Hottest Whole Grain and Brought New Income to Bolivian Farmers
Where to find free meals if you're affected by the third-longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 12 people doing extraordinary things to make food better in our country.
Pingree is pushing to up organic standards and get more funding for organic programs in the farm bill.