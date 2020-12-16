Plant Your Plate

Get garden-to-table tips and inspiration for growing your own food and delicious recipes for using up your harvest, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

How to Grow Your Own Food

How to Grow Microgreens

Step-by-step instructions to grow your own windowsill microgreens indoors.
Whether you like alfalfa or broccoli sprouts, growing these baby greens at home is easier than you think!

Whether you like alfalfa or broccoli sprouts, growing these baby greens at home is easier than you think!
How to Grow Fruits & Vegetables from Food Scraps

How to Grow a Pineapple—All You Need Is a Pineapple!

Can You Grow Carrots from Scraps? Here's What You Need to Know

With the right materials and a little know-how, you're just weeks away from fresh, homegrown salad greens.

Container Gardening with Salad Greens

Food Gardening 101

Learn the basics of growing your own kitchen garden.

How To Start a Vegetable Garden

Here are the basics of growing your own food. Learn how to create a vegetable garden plan, source seeds, get essential garden tools and find out what vegetables to plant first.
You don't need a garage full of tools to start your first garden. See the five tools you REALLY need.

The Only Tools You Need to Start a Garden

Don't let a lack of garden tools or know-how keep you from growing your own vegetables and fruit. We've rounded up the essential gardening tools you need to get started, plus helpful tips and optional add-ons that can make gardening easier.
Why You Should Grow Your Own Herbs

Food Gardening for Beginners

Composting 101: How to Compost at Home

Container Gardening Ideas for Growing Your Own Food in Small Spaces

Everything you need to start juicing: healthy juicing recipes, how-to tips and juicer-buying advice.

How to Start Juicing: 7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

How to Cook Beets So They're Actually Delicious

We love the idea of fresh herbs without stepping outside. Learn how easy it is to grow your very own indoor herbs.

Your Ultimate Guide to Growing Herbs Indoors

How to can preserves, pickles and more in a water bath.

10 Steps to Water-Bath Canning

Ready, set, chew: Here's a step-by-step guide to dry-it-yourself fruits and vegetables.

How to Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables for a Healthy Snack

A handy reference for where (and how) to store your fresh produce so that it will last as long as possible.

The Best Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Store the best of summer’s harvest in your freezer to enjoy all year long.

How to Freeze Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

This Self-Watering Herb Jar Is Perfect for Beginner Gardeners

If your crisper drawer is full of wilted greens and bendy beans, here's how to fix them so they don't go to waste.

You Can Revive Wilted Lettuce & Veggies with This Simple Trick

Healthy Ways to Use Your Leftover Pulp from Juicing

How to Cook Brussels Sprouts So They're Actually Delicious

How to Choose the Perfect Apple for Eating Fresh, Salads, Baking and Applesauce

Learn how to store this tender herb, so it stays fresh as long as possible.

The Best Way to Store Fresh Basil

Grab some veggies, vinegar, a few spices, and get pickling!

How to Pickle Anything (No Canning Necessary)

Look to your garden for all the ingredients you need to make homemade herbal tea.

Make Your Own Herbal Tea Blends

Too many carrots? Broccoli starting to soften? Here's how to turn them into silky smooth soup.

Got Extra Veggies? Turn Them Into Pureed Soup with This Simple Formula

You're just a few steps away from growing your own peppers this summer.

How to Grow Peppers in a Pot

Find out which food scraps you can eat to save money on produce and cut down on food waste.

8 Edible Items You’re Throwing Away (and 2 to Toss)

Growing Your Own Spinach Is the Quick & Easy Way to Get Salads All Summer

Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make with what's already in your kitchen.

DIY Spa Treatments You Can Make in 10 Minutes

Small yard? "The sky is literally the limit."

How to Build a Butternut Squash Garden Trellis

Don't get stuck in the same old salad routine. Shake it up by tossing in some of these spectacular greens.

The Best Lettuces & Greens to Add to Your Salad Bowl

DIY Seasonings & Herb Mixes You Can Make at Home

Seasoning Blends and Herb Mixes You Can Make at Home

If you want more fiber, nutrients and antioxidants in your diet—eat more vegetables!

How to Cook 20 Vegetables

30-Day Eat More Vegetables Challenge

