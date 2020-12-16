Eat More Vegetables

Vegetable Cooking Guides

The Best Way to Cook Carrots for the Most Delicious Veggies Ever

Carrots make an appearance in every kind of food, from dinner to dessert.
How to Cook Brussels Sprouts So They're Actually Delicious

No more mushy boiled Brussels sprouts! Learn to how cook delicious Brussels every time with these genius tips.
How to Cook Spinach So It Doesn’t Leave a Weird Feeling on Your Teeth

How to Cook Cauliflower

How to Cook Beets So They're Actually Delicious

Grilled, sautéed, roasted or steamed—yes, zoodles, too.

How to Cook Zucchini

How to Store Vegetables

A handy reference for where (and how) to store your fresh produce so that it will last as long as possible.

The Best Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

Use this handy chart to help you know where and how to store your produce, what fruits and vegetables can be stored together, and which ones you should keep apart to keep them from spoiling.
Freeze Potatoes to Save Time and Money

Yes, you can freeze potatoes and sweet potatoes, too! Here's how to freeze french fries, hash browns, mashed potatoes and more, plus the best recipes for using all those frozen spuds.
How to Store Whole and Cut Avocados So They Last

How to Store Cucumbers

How to Store Celery So It Stays Crisp

If your crisper drawer is full of wilted greens and bendy beans, here's how to fix them so they don't go to waste.

You Can Revive Wilted Lettuce & Veggies with This Simple Trick

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.

All Eat More Vegetables

Everything you need to start juicing: healthy juicing recipes, how-to tips and juicer-buying advice.

How to Start Juicing: 7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

25 Vegetable Side Dish Ideas Kids Will Actually Like

Lots of people wonder if corn is good for them. We get to the bottom of common myths around GMOs and weight and talk about all the health benefits of eating corn. Here's the sweet truth about one of the best summer vegetables..

Is Corn Healthy or Not? 5 Myths About Sweet Corn Busted

19 Easy Sautéed Veggie Sides for Weeknights

Packed with colorful produce, these recipes make eating vegetables easy and delicious.

Veggie-Packed 7-Day Meal Plan

What Is White Asparagus?

Fresh vs. Frozen Vegetables

We love the idea of fresh herbs without stepping outside. Learn how easy it is to grow your very own indoor herbs.

Your Ultimate Guide to Growing Herbs Indoors

Complete Plant-Based Diet Grocery List

How to Freeze Celery for Speedy Smoothies and Quick Soups and Stews

Ready, set, chew: Here's a step-by-step guide to dry-it-yourself fruits and vegetables.

How to Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables for a Healthy Snack

Cook up a big batch of our popular vegetable weight-loss soup for a healthy meal that keeps you satisfied.

The Only Weight-Loss Soup Recipe You Need

Ranked lowest to highest: here are the carbohydrate amounts for a typical serving size of 20 different vegetables

How Many Carbs Are in Vegetables?

There Are Two Types of People in the World—Those Who Love Radicchio and Those Who Hate It.

A foolproof guide to crispy, oven-baked sweet potato fries.

How to Make Perfect, Crispy Oven-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

10 Vegetables You Didn't Know You Could Spiralize

Pack your meals with healthy produce using these 7 tips.

7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables

These foods pack a powerful punch of antioxidants to help kick-start a healthy anti-inflammatory diet.

The Best Foods to Eat to Fight Inflammation

Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Store the best of summer’s harvest in your freezer to enjoy all year long.

How to Freeze Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

What is a Serving of Vegetables?

The question everyone wanted to know, "What does it taste like?" Celery. It tastes like celery.

I Drank Celery Juice Every Day for a Week and Here's What Happened

5 Mistakes That Ruin Brussels Sprouts (and How to Fix Them)

These delicious recipes will satisfy your craving while upping your overall veggie intake for the day.

7-Day Dinner Plan: Veggie-Packed Take-Out Favorites

Freeze Onions to Save Time and Money—and to Be Sure You Always Have Them on Hand

Canned vegetables don't get enough credit, which is why we always keep these five picks in our pantries.

The Top 5 Canned Veggies, Ranked

