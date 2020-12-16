30-Day Challenges

30 Recipes To Practice Self Care This Month

These recipes will help you reach your self care goals for this month. Some are decadent for when you need to treat yourself, like the No-Sugar Added Oatmeal Cookies. Others are low-lift to help you get dinner on the table and stay sane, like the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Marinara Over Linguine. Give yourself some grace this month (and remember not to stress about it).