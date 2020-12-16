30-Day Challenges

Take one of our 30-day challenges to motivate you to eat more healthy food and reach your health goals.

This Month's Challenge

30-Day Self-Care Challenge

Our best tips to take care of yourself and find joy during this uncertain time.
30 Recipes To Practice Self Care This Month

These recipes will help you reach your self care goals for this month. Some are decadent for when you need to treat yourself, like the No-Sugar Added Oatmeal Cookies. Others are low-lift to help you get dinner on the table and stay sane, like the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Marinara Over Linguine. Give yourself some grace this month (and remember not to stress about it). 

More Challenges to Try

30-Day Sustainable Eating Challenge

Join us this month to make greener choices and cut down on food waste.
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Challenge

Try one of the world's healthiest ways of eating for a month: the Mediterranean Diet.
30-Day Money-Saving Challenge

30-Day Vegan Challenge

30-Day Whole Food Challenge

30-Day Back to Healthy Challenge

All 30-Day Challenges

30 Days of Clean Eating Recipes

I realized I was eating sugar blindly—and racking up countless calories as a result.

I Gave Up Sugar for 30 Days—Here's What Happened

Get amazingly delicious results every time with this healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

The Best Way to Make Overnight Oats (No Recipe Required!)

Clean up your diet and cut out processed foods with our 30-day challenge.

Clean-Eating Challenge

30-Day Vegan Dinner Plan

30 Days of Simple Meatless Recipes

Sometimes healthy eating takes a little prep work. When weeknights get hectic (and let's be honest—when don't they?) meal prep is the key to getting healthy dinners on the table.

30 Days of Healthy Meal Prep

Join us for delicious recipes and inspiration to cut back on your sugar intake.

30-Day Slash Your Sugar Challenge

Join our challenge to eat less meat this month. It's good for your health and the environment!

30-Day Meatless May Challenge

Self-care isn't just about manicures and meditation.

I Practiced Self-Care Every Day for a Month—Here's What Happened

Up your salad game with this step-by-step formula.

The One Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Salad

30 Days of Recipes to Get You Back to Healthy

We challenge you to eat fewer processed foods and less sugar this month.

Ready to Take Our 30-Day Real Food Challenge? Here's What You Need to Know

30-Day Healthy Gut Challenge

Follow this dinner plan to eat more real food.

7-Day Whole Food Meal Plan

30 Days of No-Sugar Added Recipes

31 healthy salads to eat this month

Salad-a-Day Challenge

30-Day Eat More Fiber Challenge

30 Days of Money-Saving Recipes

30-Day Eat More Vegetables Challenge

Amp up your mornings with these fun and yummy ideas that will make you want to skip the snooze button.

30-Day Healthy Breakfast Challenge

We love that "superfoods" are multi-taskers—foods brimming with various nutrients and benefits, usually without providing too many calories, and delivered in a delicious form (think: blueberries). This challenge will deliver delicious ways to get more int

30-Day Eat More Superfoods Challenge

30 Days of Healthy Recipes for a Spring Reset

Skip the takeout and join us in a challenge to eat healthy dinners at home for 30 days.

30 Days of Healthy Dinners Challenge

Hit Refresh: 7 Tips to Help You Master Meal Prep

