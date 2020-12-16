Healthy Pets

Love your pet? Help them eat healthy and live their best life with articles and tips from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Dog Biscuit Baking Mix That’s Perfect for Crazy Pet Parents

Gift it to your favorite dog paw-rent or furry friend!
10 Best Holiday Gifts for Pets, Because They're Part of Your Quaran-team Too

Paging all animal lovers—this is the ultimate pet gift guide!
Target Is Selling the Most Purr-fect Christmas Cat Houses

Spending Time with a Pet During Quarantine May Improve Your Overall Mental Health

The #1 Fall Food to Feed Your Dog, According to Veterinarians

This Carpet Cleaner Is Perfect for Cleaning Up After Pets—and It’s Over 20% Off

Your pet is about to get even more adorable, thanks to these Halloween costumes.

13 Hilarious Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for Your Pet

From pup-corn to cat-tan candy, you can dress your pet up like so many of your favorite foods this Halloween, all for around $20 or less.
The Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to Experts

Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats

Rating: Unrated
3

6 Signs Your Dog Is Stressed or Sad—and What to Do About It

Find out which human foods you can feed your dogs and cats, plus foods that are not safe for your pets.

The Best Vegetables for Dogs and Cats

Healthy Foods to Avoid Feeding Dogs

Here’s What It Means if Your Dog Likes to Hang Out Under the Table

Is your active pet getting enough food and water? Here's how to tell.

Is My Active Pet Getting Enough Food and Water?

Does Your Dog Put His Paw on You? This Is What He's Trying to Tell You

I Just Found Out That Ina Garten Has a Recipe for Dog Treats and I’m Freaking Out

Nutrient deficiency or just weird tastes? Here's help figuring out why your dog is eating that.

Why Is My Dog Eating Grass, Poop and Sticks?

Keep your dog safe and happy on your next road trip.

5 Tips for Traveling with Your Dog

We're Obsessed with This English Bulldog Who Loves to Work Out with His Owners

You Can Eat with Your Dog at Any of These Chain Restaurants

Aldi Is Selling Matching Holiday Pajamas for You and Your Pet—and They're Under $15

7 Subtle Ways Your Dog Could Be Saying 'I Love You,' According to a Vet

Aldi's New Dog Treat Advent Calendars Are Making the Howl-idays So Much Better

7 Things You Should Never Do While Working Out with Your Dog

Trader Joe's Is Releasing an Advent Calendar for Your Cat

There's Actually a Scientific Reason Why Cats Fear Cucumbers

Are Exotic Meats in Dog or Cat Food Better?

These Rescue Puppies Lost Half Their Size!

How to keep your pet entertained with a few key treats.

Healthy Pet Treats to Keep Pets Busy While You're at Work and School All Day

How Dieting with Your Cat Could Be the Key to Weight Loss

Should I avoid animal by-products in my pet's food?

How Much Chocolate is Dangerous for Dogs?

With all the recent pet-food recalls, how do I know if my pet’s food is safe?

Target Just Released a Haunted House for Your Cat—And It’s Only $17

