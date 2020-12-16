Skip to content
Healthy Pets
Love your pet? Help them eat healthy and live their best life with articles and tips from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.
Editors' Picks
Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Dog Biscuit Baking Mix That’s Perfect for Crazy Pet Parents
Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Dog Biscuit Baking Mix That’s Perfect for Crazy Pet Parents
Gift it to your favorite dog paw-rent or furry friend!
Read More
Next
10 Best Holiday Gifts for Pets, Because They're Part of Your Quaran-team Too
10 Best Holiday Gifts for Pets, Because They're Part of Your Quaran-team Too
Paging all animal lovers—this is the ultimate pet gift guide!
Read More
Next
Target Is Selling the Most Purr-fect Christmas Cat Houses
Target Is Selling the Most Purr-fect Christmas Cat Houses
Read More
Next
Spending Time with a Pet During Quarantine May Improve Your Overall Mental Health
Spending Time with a Pet During Quarantine May Improve Your Overall Mental Health
Read More
Next
The #1 Fall Food to Feed Your Dog, According to Veterinarians
The #1 Fall Food to Feed Your Dog, According to Veterinarians
Read More
Next
This Carpet Cleaner Is Perfect for Cleaning Up After Pets—and It’s Over 20% Off
This Carpet Cleaner Is Perfect for Cleaning Up After Pets—and It’s Over 20% Off
Read More
Next
More Healthy Pets
Your pet is about to get even more adorable, thanks to these Halloween costumes.
13 Hilarious Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for Your Pet
From pup-corn to cat-tan candy, you can dress your pet up like so many of your favorite foods this Halloween, all for around $20 or less.
Read More
Next
The Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to Experts
The Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to Experts
Read More
Next
Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats
Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats
Rating: Unrated
3
Read More
Next
All Healthy Pets
6 Signs Your Dog Is Stressed or Sad—and What to Do About It
6 Signs Your Dog Is Stressed or Sad—and What to Do About It
Read More
Next
Find out which human foods you can feed your dogs and cats, plus foods that are not safe for your pets.
The Best Vegetables for Dogs and Cats
Read More
Next
Healthy Foods to Avoid Feeding Dogs
Healthy Foods to Avoid Feeding Dogs
Read More
Next
Here’s What It Means if Your Dog Likes to Hang Out Under the Table
Here’s What It Means if Your Dog Likes to Hang Out Under the Table
Read More
Next
Is your active pet getting enough food and water? Here's how to tell.
Is My Active Pet Getting Enough Food and Water?
Read More
Next
Does Your Dog Put His Paw on You? This Is What He's Trying to Tell You
Does Your Dog Put His Paw on You? This Is What He's Trying to Tell You
Read More
Next
I Just Found Out That Ina Garten Has a Recipe for Dog Treats and I’m Freaking Out
I Just Found Out That Ina Garten Has a Recipe for Dog Treats and I’m Freaking Out
Read More
Next
Nutrient deficiency or just weird tastes? Here's help figuring out why your dog is eating that.
Why Is My Dog Eating Grass, Poop and Sticks?
Read More
Next
Keep your dog safe and happy on your next road trip.
5 Tips for Traveling with Your Dog
Read More
Next
We're Obsessed with This English Bulldog Who Loves to Work Out with His Owners
We're Obsessed with This English Bulldog Who Loves to Work Out with His Owners
Read More
Next
You Can Eat with Your Dog at Any of These Chain Restaurants
You Can Eat with Your Dog at Any of These Chain Restaurants
Read More
Next
Aldi Is Selling Matching Holiday Pajamas for You and Your Pet—and They're Under $15
Aldi Is Selling Matching Holiday Pajamas for You and Your Pet—and They're Under $15
Read More
Next
7 Subtle Ways Your Dog Could Be Saying 'I Love You,' According to a Vet
7 Subtle Ways Your Dog Could Be Saying 'I Love You,' According to a Vet
Read More
Next
Aldi's New Dog Treat Advent Calendars Are Making the Howl-idays So Much Better
Aldi's New Dog Treat Advent Calendars Are Making the Howl-idays So Much Better
Read More
Next
7 Things You Should Never Do While Working Out with Your Dog
7 Things You Should Never Do While Working Out with Your Dog
Read More
Next
Trader Joe's Is Releasing an Advent Calendar for Your Cat
Trader Joe's Is Releasing an Advent Calendar for Your Cat
Read More
Next
There's Actually a Scientific Reason Why Cats Fear Cucumbers
There's Actually a Scientific Reason Why Cats Fear Cucumbers
Read More
Next
Are Exotic Meats in Dog or Cat Food Better?
Are Exotic Meats in Dog or Cat Food Better?
Read More
Next
These Rescue Puppies Lost Half Their Size!
These Rescue Puppies Lost Half Their Size!
Read More
Next
How to keep your pet entertained with a few key treats.
Healthy Pet Treats to Keep Pets Busy While You're at Work and School All Day
Read More
Next
How Dieting with Your Cat Could Be the Key to Weight Loss
How Dieting with Your Cat Could Be the Key to Weight Loss
Read More
Next
Should I avoid animal by-products in my pet's food?
Should I avoid animal by-products in my pet's food?
Read More
Next
How Much Chocolate is Dangerous for Dogs?
How Much Chocolate is Dangerous for Dogs?
Read More
Next
With all the recent pet-food recalls, how do I know if my pet’s food is safe?
With all the recent pet-food recalls, how do I know if my pet’s food is safe?
Read More
Next
Target Just Released a Haunted House for Your Cat—And It’s Only $17
Target Just Released a Haunted House for Your Cat—And It’s Only $17
Read More
Next
