Ask the Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen food and nutrition experts answer your healthy cooking questions.

Most Recent

How to Make the Best Brown Butter to Elevate Your Baking & Cooking

How to Make the Best Brown Butter to Elevate Your Baking & Cooking

Here's why you should add brown butter to desserts and savory dishes—plus, how to make it.
How to Thaw Chicken Safely, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Thaw Chicken Safely, According to Our Test Kitchen

Got chicken on the menu but it's frozen? Here's how to (and how not to) thaw your frozen chicken.
The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Test Kitchen

These Dutch ovens handle soups, stews, braises and more with ease—and they start at just $50.
The Best Puff Pastry, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Puff Pastry, According to Our Test Kitchen

Here’s what we reach for to make the butteriest, flakiest hors d'oeuvres and desserts.
How to Debone & Stuff a Chicken to Make a Ballotine

How to Debone & Stuff a Chicken to Make a Ballotine

This video and step-by-step guide will show you the techniques you need to stuff a whole chicken.
How to Host an Outdoor Thanksgiving

How to Host an Outdoor Thanksgiving

Get all of our tips, tricks and recipes to make the holiday a safe, socially distanced success.

More Ask the Test Kitchen

Our Top 8 Thanksgiving Predictions for 2020

Our Top 8 Thanksgiving Predictions for 2020

Thanksgiving celebrations are going to look a little different this year. From mini meals to lots of hot cocktails and outdoor festivities, here’s how we see the holiday unfolding.
How to Make a Delicious Thanksgiving Meal for Two—Recipes Included!

How to Make a Delicious Thanksgiving Meal for Two—Recipes Included!

With our recipes for turkey, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin cheesecake and more you can have a wonderful meal without tons of work or too many leftovers.
6 Holiday Foods Our Test Kitchen Doesn't Bother Making from Scratch

6 Holiday Foods Our Test Kitchen Doesn't Bother Making from Scratch

The Best Places to Buy Spices Online, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Places to Buy Spices Online, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Adjust Recipe Servings for Any Size of Thanksgiving Dinner

How to Adjust Recipe Servings for Any Size of Thanksgiving Dinner

9 Reasons You Should Have a Microplane Zester in Your Kitchen, According to Our Test Kitchen

9 Reasons You Should Have a Microplane Zester in Your Kitchen, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Pans for Roasting Vegetables, According to Our Test Kitchen

Get those perfectly crisp and browned veggies you dream about.

All Ask the Test Kitchen

The Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

The Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

The Best Storage Containers for Freezing Food, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Storage Containers for Freezing Food, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Bento Boxes

The Best Bento Boxes

How to Freeze Okra

How to Freeze Okra

This Is the One Marinade Formula You Need to Elevate Any Dish

This Is the One Marinade Formula You Need to Elevate Any Dish

The Best Way to Cut Corn Kernels from the Cob Without Them Flying Everywhere, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Way to Cut Corn Kernels from the Cob Without Them Flying Everywhere, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best and Worst Way to Thaw Meat and Fish, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best and Worst Way to Thaw Meat and Fish, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Make the Best Potato Salad, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Make the Best Potato Salad, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Condiments to Keep on Hand, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Condiments to Keep on Hand, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Blenders, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Blenders, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Clean a Grill Properly, According to Our Test Kitchen

How to Clean a Grill Properly, According to Our Test Kitchen

Campfire Cooking 101: Everything You Need to Know to Cook Over the Coals

Campfire Cooking 101: Everything You Need to Know to Cook Over the Coals

This Simple Microwave Trick Will Help You Get More Juice From Your Citrus

This Simple Microwave Trick Will Help You Get More Juice From Your Citrus

The Best Balsamic Vinegar, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Balsamic Vinegar, According to Our Test Kitchen

10 Summer Food Trends to Watch This Season

10 Summer Food Trends to Watch This Season

How to Get the Smell of Garlic Out of a Cutting Board

How to Get the Smell of Garlic Out of a Cutting Board

How to Store Produce So It Lasts—5 Test Kitchen Tips to Save Your Fruits and Vegetables

How to Store Produce So It Lasts—5 Test Kitchen Tips to Save Your Fruits and Vegetables

Out of Eggs, Milk and Butter? Make This Depression-Era Cake Recipe and Thank Us Later

Out of Eggs, Milk and Butter? Make This Depression-Era Cake Recipe and Thank Us Later

How to Make Frozen Vegetables Taste Just as Good as Fresh

How to Make Frozen Vegetables Taste Just as Good as Fresh

Making Sourdough Bread? Here's How to Use the "Discard"

Making Sourdough Bread? Here's How to Use the "Discard"

The Best Espresso Maker to Buy, According to Our Test Kitchen

The Best Espresso Maker to Buy, According to Our Test Kitchen

This Is the Right Way to Measure Ingredients for Baking

Learn the Right Way to Measure Ingredients for Baking

16 Stress-Free Ways to Declutter Your Kitchen

16 Stress-Free Ways to Declutter Your Kitchen

These Tools Will Make You Love Eggs More Than You Already Do

These Tools Will Make You Love Eggs More Than You Already Do

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com