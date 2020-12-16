Best Healthy Foods

When you're looking for a high-protein food to eat, these healthy options all deliver more than 6 grams.
From burritos to bowls: here's how to make your Chipotle order super-healthy—and save up to 900 calories.
Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.
If you're following a vegetarian diet, try these meatless and plant-based options to get your protein.
Lots of people wonder if corn is good for them. We get to the bottom of common myths around GMOs and weight and talk about all the health benefits of eating corn. Here's the sweet truth about one of the best summer vegetables..
Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) is one of nature's superfoods and a busy cook's dream: it's ready in 15 minutes!
Research on the health benefits of ginger for burning calories, cinnamon for muscle recovery and more.