Best Healthy Foods

Find out which are the best healthy foods and which foods to eat less often from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Editors' Picks

Best sustainable fish choices that are healthy for you—and the planet.

5 of the Healthiest Fish to Eat (and 5 to Avoid)

Here are the best sustainable fish choices that are healthy for you—and the planet. Plus, 5 to watch out for.
It's the research we've all been waiting for: five amazing health benefits of cheese, according to science.

5 Reasons Cheese is Actually Good For Your Health

It's the research we've all been waiting for: five amazing health benefits of cheese, according to science.
Try these 7 probiotic foods for gut health.

7 Must-Eat Fermented Foods for a Healthy Gut

How to Eat Well When You Lose Your Sense of Taste or Smell

How to Eat Well When You Lose Your Sense of Taste or Smell

8 Breakfast Bars That Aren’t Loaded with Sugar

8 Breakfast Bars That Aren’t Loaded with Sugar

Complete Plant-Based Diet Grocery List

Complete Plant-Based Diet Grocery List

Popular in Best Healthy Foods

1-Day Healthy Memory-Boosting Meal Plan

1-Day Healthy Memory-Boosting Meal Plan

Packed with dark leafy greens, this delicious 1-day meal plan helps support healthy brain function.
Secrets to Living Longer from 100-Year-Olds

Secrets to Living Longer from 100-Year-Olds

These centenarians have great—and funny—advice to make your older years as healthy as possible. Plus, we looked at the research and Blue Zones to help you live your best and longest life.
Beauty starts from the inside out!

What to Eat for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails

9 Foods to Help You Sleep

9 Foods to Help You Sleep

Hint, it's more than just coffee.

4 Natural Energy Boosters: What to Drink and Eat for More Energy, Naturally

Recipes That Have Gone Viral

Recipes That Have Gone Viral

Healthy Veggie-Packed Recipes

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.

All Best Healthy Foods

10 Best Healthy Breakfast Foods to Eat

10 Best Healthy Breakfast Foods to Eat

These Are the Best Frozen Foods You Can Buy at Costco, According to Nutritionists

These Are the Best Frozen Foods You Can Buy at Costco, According to Nutritionists

When you're looking for a high-protein food to eat, these healthy options all deliver more than 6 grams.

10 Foods with More Protein Than an Egg

Best and Worst Foods to Eat for Gut Health

Best and Worst Foods to Eat for Gut Health

4 Foods to Eat If You Overeat

4 Foods to Eat If You Overeat

From burritos to bowls: here's how to make your Chipotle order super-healthy—and save up to 900 calories.

How to Order Healthy at Chipotle

Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet for Better Health

The Worst Food For Gut Health, According to a Dietitian

The Worst Food For Gut Health, According to a Dietitian

If you're following a vegetarian diet, try these meatless and plant-based options to get your protein.

Top Vegetarian Protein Sources

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

The Best Healthy Pancake Mixes to Buy

Three Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure

Three Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

How to make the best oatmeal for a healthy breakfast that will keep you satisfied.

The Right Way to Prepare Oatmeal and 5 Tips for Making It Better

Lots of people wonder if corn is good for them. We get to the bottom of common myths around GMOs and weight and talk about all the health benefits of eating corn. Here's the sweet truth about one of the best summer vegetables..

Is Corn Healthy or Not? 5 Myths About Sweet Corn Busted

The 6 Best Breakfasts for Fighting Inflammation

The 6 Best Breakfasts for Fighting Inflammation

24 Light Meals to Help You Reset After Thanksgiving

29 Light Meals to Help You Reset After Thanksgiving

10 Foods with More Fiber Than an Apple

10 Foods with More Fiber Than an Apple

Reese Witherspoon Drinks this Green Smoothie Every Day—Here's How to Make it

Reese Witherspoon Drinks this Green Smoothie Every Day—Here's How to Make it

Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) is one of nature's superfoods and a busy cook's dream: it's ready in 15 minutes!

How to Cook Quinoa

Easy-to-eat, easy-to-find, everyday "super" foods to keep eating healthy simple and delicious.

10 Everyday Superfoods

What a healthy serving of protein really looks like.

A Guide to Protein Serving Sizes

4 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

4 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

Research on the health benefits of ginger for burning calories, cinnamon for muscle recovery and more.

4 Super Spices: Health Benefits of Ginger, Cinnamon and More

Some of these potassium-rich foods might surprise you.

8 Foods With More Potassium Than a Banana

Sugar isn't the only thing to limit if you have diabetes.

Foods to Avoid with Diabetes

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com