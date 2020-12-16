Weight-Loss Meal Plans

Try our delicious weight-loss meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you lose weight.

Healthy 7-Day Meal Plans

Follow along with this 7-day flat-belly meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.

7-Day Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

Follow along with this 7-day meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.
1,800-Calorie Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1,800-Calorie Diet Plan for Weight Loss

We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks to help you lose weight while following an 1,800-calorie diet.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

This easy 1,500-calorie weight-loss meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied on fewer calories to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from these delicious 500-calorie meals.

7-Day Meal Plan: Light & Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

Meal-Prep Tips and Recipe Ideas

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Lunches to Help You Lose Belly Fat

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Lunches to Help You Lose Belly Fat

These meal prep plans show you how to assemble lunches for the week and include foods shown to help reduce belly fat.
Set yourself up for weight loss success with these easy meal-prep lunch recipes (all 400 calories or less).

How to Meal-Prep for Weight Loss with Healthy Lunches

Set yourself up for weight-loss success with these easy meal-prep plans to quickly prepare a week's worth of healthy lunches—all are 400 calories or less and high in protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.
Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

All Weight-Loss Meal Plans

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

A full month of easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips, this healthy meal plan sets you up for weight-loss success.

Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Follow 30-days of healthy Mediterranean meals and snacks to lose weight in this easy 1,200 calorie plan

30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

This healthy 1,200-calorie weight-loss meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar.

The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan

30-Day Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

30-Day Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

The principles of the anti-inflammatory diet come together for a week of delicious, wholesome meals and snacks.

7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

In this 30-day low-carb diet plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.

30-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight-loss diet plan. This simple 1,200 calorie meal plan is tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories.

7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

See what a day's worth of food looks like on a 1,500-calorie diet.

What Does a 1,500-Calorie Day Look Like?

See what a day's worth of food looks like on a 1,200-calorie diet.

What Does a 1,200-Calorie Diet Look Like?

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan.

3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Lose weight and save youself money in the process with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan.

Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget

The best plan to help you lose weight, improve gut health, help your heart, lower diabetes risk & help you poop better.

7-Day High-Fiber Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Meal prep for weight loss is made easy with this 1,200-calorie meal-prep plan, which maps out a full week of meals and snacks that can be prepped ahead of time to make it easier to eat healthy during the busy week.

Easy 1,200-Calorie Meal-Prep Plan for Weight Loss

Jump start weight loss with this 1,200-calorie high-protein low-carb meal plan.

High-Protein, Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Pre-Diabetes Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

A weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long.

High-Protein Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Losing weight is made easy with this healthy 1,200-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Winter: 1,200 Calories

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com