Vegetarian Meal Plans

Try our delicious vegetarian meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you follow a healthy meatless diet.

1-Day Meal Plans

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Feel like you eating habits have been off track lately? Hit the reboot button and kick-start healthy habits with this 1-day reset diet plan.
To make meal planning easier, we created this one-day plan of healthy vegetarian meals for pregnancy to help make sure you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern—protein, folate, i

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan 2,200 Calories

This no-sugar-added meal plan makes it easy to give up sugar.

1-Day Vegetarian No-Sugar-Added Meal Plan

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Healthy Aging Vegetarian Meal Plan 1,200 Calories

Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around.

1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

More Vegetarian Meal Plans

The Best 30-Day Vegetarian Diet Plan

Incorporating more vegetarian meals into your weekly routine is a great way to boost your health. Eating more plant-based foods and less meat has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. 
30 Days of Simple Meatless Recipes

Ever wondered what it would be like to cut out meat, but never been exclusively vegan or vegetarian? Try our 30 days of plant-based recipes that focus on simple meal ideas and pantry staples. Beginners welcome.

All Vegetarian Meal Plans

This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

This 1,500-calorie vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

This vegetarian take on a low-carb diet will help you meet your health and weight-loss goals without missing out on important nutrients.

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

A collection of our best 500-calorie vegetarian dinners to help you lose weight and stay healthy.

500-Calorie Dinners: Vegetarian

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan for weight loss.

Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Getting your kids to eat their fruits and veggies is easy with this fun & tasty vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids' Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Get all the nutrients you & your growing baby need with this healthy & delicious pregnancy meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Get your fill of fiber and other healthy nutrients for aging in this delicious 1-day vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Spoiler alert: It's easier (and tastier) than you think.

How to Make Homemade Veggie Burgers Like a Pro

Getting your kids to eat their fruits and veggies is easy with this fun & tasty vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids' Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

Get all the nutrients you & your growing baby need with this healthy & delicious pregnancy meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Classic meaty meals made vegetarian

Get your fill of fiber and other healthy nutrients for aging in this delicious 1-day vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000

