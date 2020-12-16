Skip to content
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Meal Plans
Chevron Right
Vegan Meal Plans
Chevron Right
Vegan Meal Plans
Vegan Meal Plans
Try our delicious vegan meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you follow a healthy vegan diet.
7-Day Meal Plans
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Read More
Next
Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan
Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods and instead focus on healthy whole foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.
Read More
Next
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
Read More
Next
Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan
Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan
Read More
Next
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
Read More
Next
Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat
Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat
Read More
Next
30-Day Meal Plans
30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan
30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan
Check out some of our delicious vegan dinners for weight loss that could please any meat-eater.
Read More
Next
30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan
30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan
Eating more plant-based meals can help reduce your risk of disease, improve weight loss and increase energy.
Read More
Next
All Vegan Meal Plans
Lose weight and save youself money in the process with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan.
Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget
Read More
Next
31-Day Veganuary Dinner Plan for Beginners
31-Day Veganuary Dinner Plan for Beginners
Read More
Next
This vegan take on a low-carb diet can help you meet your health and weight-loss goals.
How to Follow a Low-Carb Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Read More
Next
Eating more vegan plant-based foods can decrease your risk for diabetes, heart disease & certain types of cancer.
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Read More
Next
30-Day Vegan Challenge
30-Day Vegan Challenge
Read More
Next
22-Day Vegan Meal Plan
22-Day Vegan Meal Plan
Read More
Next
This easy meal-prep plan walks you through five simple base recipes that combine to make delicious vegan lunches for the week.
How to Meal Prep for a Week of Vegan Lunches
Read More
Next
Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Read More
Next
Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories
Read More
Next
Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around.
1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan
Read More
Next
A Month of Vegan Dinner Ideas for Families
A Month of Vegan Dinner Ideas for Families
Read More
Next
Looking to cut out dairy or try a day of vegan eating? Here's the meal plan to help you do it.
1-Day 1,500-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan
Read More
Next
Just because you can't have dairy, doesn't mean you have to give up delicious, satisfying food.
1-Day Dairy-Free (and Vegan) Meal Plan
Read More
Next
You Just Started a Vegan Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
You Just Started a Vegan Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
Read More
Next
The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Even Your Meat-Eating Friends Will Crave (Hold the Tofurkey)
The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Even Your Meat-Eating Friends Will Crave (Hold the Tofurkey)
Read More
Next
