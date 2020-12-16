Vegan Meal Plans

Try our delicious vegan meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you follow a healthy vegan diet.

7-Day Meal Plans

Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan

Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan

Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan

High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan

Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat

30-Day Meal Plans

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan

Check out some of our delicious vegan dinners for weight loss that could please any meat-eater. 
30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan

Eating more plant-based meals can help reduce your risk of disease, improve weight loss and increase energy.

All Vegan Meal Plans

Lose weight and save youself money in the process with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan.

Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget

31-Day Veganuary Dinner Plan for Beginners

This vegan take on a low-carb diet can help you meet your health and weight-loss goals.

How to Follow a Low-Carb Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Eating more vegan plant-based foods can decrease your risk for diabetes, heart disease & certain types of cancer.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

30-Day Vegan Challenge

22-Day Vegan Meal Plan

This easy meal-prep plan walks you through five simple base recipes that combine to make delicious vegan lunches for the week.

How to Meal Prep for a Week of Vegan Lunches

Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around.

1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

A Month of Vegan Dinner Ideas for Families

Looking to cut out dairy or try a day of vegan eating? Here's the meal plan to help you do it.

1-Day 1,500-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

Just because you can't have dairy, doesn't mean you have to give up delicious, satisfying food.

1-Day Dairy-Free (and Vegan) Meal Plan

You Just Started a Vegan Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Even Your Meat-Eating Friends Will Crave (Hold the Tofurkey)

