Low Cholesterol Meal Plans

Try our delicious low-cholesterol meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you lower your cholesterol.

Most Popular

Low Cholesterol Diet Plan for Beginners

Learn how to lower your high cholesterol and improve your heart health by following this simple 7-day low cholesterol meal plan for beginners.
Mediterranean Meal Plan to Lower Cholesterol

Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while lowering your cholesterol in this healthy meal plan.
Follow this 7-day meal plan to improve your heart health and lower your cholesterol without sacrificing flavor

High-Cholesterol Diet Plan

Set yourself up for a heart-healthy week with one of these easy meal-prep lunch plans.

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Heart-Healthy Lunches

Follow this 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan

See what a healthy low-cholesterol diet looks like in this easy-to-follow meal plan.

1-Day Low-Cholesterol Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Low-Cholesterol Meal Ideas

24 High-Fiber Dinners to Help Lower Cholesterol

Make a heart-healthy dinner with these recipes aimed to support a healthy cholesterol.
19 One-Pot Soups to Help Lower High Cholesterol

Eating for a healthy cholesterol is easy with these warming, one-pot soup recipes.
15 Dinners for Healthy Cholesterol You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Heart-Healthy Dinner Recipes to Help Lower Cholesterol

Low-Cholesterol Recipes for Chicken

Healthy Low-Cholesterol Recipes

All Low Cholesterol Meal Plans

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Enjoy a week full of heart-healthy recipes packed with delicious Fall flavors in this 7-day meal plan

Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Fall

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Lower Your Cholesterol with Stanols and Sterols

