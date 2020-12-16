Healthy Kids Meal Plans

Try our delicious healthy kids meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help your kids eat healthfully and get the nutrients they need.

Editors' Picks

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

EatingWell's best kid-friendly, healthy recipes perfect for the summertime. You can count on recipes like healthier fried chicken salad, shrimp and asparagus kebabs, and BLT pizza to refuel the little ones after long days spent in the sun.
Here are the ingredients you should keep in your fridge and pantry to make a healthier pizza at home in a pinch.

Essential Pizza Ingredients You Should Always Have in Your Kitchen

Pizza delivery again? Skip it! Here are the ingredients you should keep in your fridge and pantry to make a healthier pizza at home in a pinch.
Stock your freezer with healthy foods like whole-wheat pizza dough, frozen fish and frozen fruit and vegetables, so that you can always cook up a healthy dinner in minutes.

7 Ingredients You Should Always Have in Your Freezer for Fast Healthy Meals

Set yourself up for the week of easy, healthy dinners by meal-prepping your recipes on Sunday.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Healthy Family Dinners on Sunday

Stir-frying is a healthy way to get a veggie-packed dinner on the table fast.

The Only Stir-Fry Recipe You Need

A week of healthy meal ideas for kids (and grown-ups!) who won't eat anything.

7-Day Healthy Dinner Plan for Picky Eaters

All Healthy Kids Meal Plans

Baked potatoes make an easy and healthy dinner—find out how to perfectly bake potatoes plus get genius baked potato topping ideas.

Hot Potato! 10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings You Haven’t Tried

Fun, family-friendly recipes and snack ideas to help your kids get the nutrients they need.

1-Day Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

There's plenty that even the littlest helpers can do to help make quick work of mealtime prep.

10 Easy Dinners Kids Can Help Cook

Stocking your kitchen with healthy snacks for kids can turn an unhealthy afternoon treat into something good for their growing brains and bodies.

Top 10 Healthy Snacks for Kids

Getting your kids to eat their fruits and veggies is easy with this fun & tasty vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids' Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

A healthy gluten-free meal plan kids will love, and parents will feel good about serving.

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

With a bit of planning, you can make 5 fun and delicious lunches for kids using the same basic ingredients all week.

How to Plan & Shop for a Week's Worth of Healthy Kids' Lunches

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

Keep these essential ingredients on hand for a quick dinner anytime you have a taco craving.

Essential Ingredients You Should Always Have in Your Kitchen for Taco Night

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

Setting up a build-your-own lunch station makes it a breeze for kids to pack up their lunchbox and snacks.

This Prep-Ahead Kids Lunch Station Will Keep You Sane for Back-to-School

Meal-prep your slow-cooker recipes ahead of time and stash ingredients in the freezer for easy load-and-go weeknight dinners.

These Slow-Cooker Freezer Meals Are Going to Save Your Weeknights

Tips and inspiration for packing a healthy school lunch.

The Only Formula You Need to Pack a Healthy Bento Box Lunch for Kids

Getting your kids to eat their fruits and veggies is easy with this fun & tasty vegetarian meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids' Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

1-Day Nut-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Nut-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

Cut down on your lunch-packing time with this step-by-step guide for making a mason jar salad for you and a kid-friendly Cobb salad bento at the same time.

Pack Lunch for You and the Kids in Half the Time with These Meal-Prep Tips

The Kid-Friendly Pantry

The Kid-Friendly Pantry

Lunch-packing shortcuts for super-busy moms

Lunch-packing shortcuts for super-busy moms

Help you fuel your kiddo’s young brain and body with these lunch foods.

4 Healthy Foods to Pack in Your Kid's Lunchbox

You don't need any special tools for this fun lunchbox art kids will love.

How to Make Fun Animal-Themed Meals That Will Make Your Kids Roar with Delight

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com