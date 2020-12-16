Skip to content
Healthy-Aging Meal Plans
Share
Healthy-Aging Meal Plans
Try our delicious healthy aging meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you eat healthfully as you age.
Editors' Picks
This healthy-aging meal plan makes it easy to get your daily fill of the nutrients you need with delicious meals and snacks you'll love.
1-Day High-Fiber Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Read More
Next
1-Day Healthy Memory-Boosting Meal Plan
Packed with dark leafy greens, this delicious 1-day meal plan helps support healthy brain function.
Read More
Next
Eat more of these 7 antioxidant-rich foods to help you live longer.
Your Anti-Aging Diet
Read More
Next
Low-Sodium Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Read More
Next
This delicious meal plan provides your body with the nutrients it needs for healthy aging.
1-Day Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Read More
Next
Tasty gluten-free meals & snacks packed with the good-for-you nutrients you need more of as you age.
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Read More
Next
All Healthy-Aging Meal Plans
Low-sodium doesn't have to mean boring and bland.
1-Day Healthy-Aging Low-Sodium Meal Plan: 1,200 calories
Read More
Next
1-Day Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 calories
Read More
Next
1-Day Healthy Aging Vegetarian Meal Plan 1,200 Calories
Read More
Next
This meal plan is packed with good-for-you nutrients you need more of as you age—protein, fiber, and calcium.
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Read More
Next
Tasty gluten-free meals & snacks packed with the good-for-you nutrients you need more of as you age.
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000
Read More
Next
