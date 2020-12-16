Meal Plans for Diabetes

Try our delicious meal plan for diabetes, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you manage your blood sugar and eat healthfully on a diabetic diet.

Healthy Meal Plans & Tips

How to Become an Expert Meal Planner When You Have Diabetes

We've got a framework for you to tackle dinner every night of the week.
How to Meal-Prep a Week of Diabetes-Friendly Lunches for Work

Set yourself up for a week of delicous eating (and be the envy of the office) with these meal-prep lunch plans.
Anti-Inflammatory Diabetes Meal Plan

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Diabetes

High-Protein Diabetes Meal Plan

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Pre-Diabetes Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

Meal Plans for Any Day

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 2,000 Calories

This easy 7-day meal plan helps jump-start healthy lifestyle changes to lower blood sugars and prevent diabetes—without sacrificing flavor.
The Best 30-Day Diabetes Diet Plan

The recipes in this plan limit carbohydrates, saturated fat and sodium—factors that can negatively impact your diabetes if you eat too much—and can still be enjoyed by the whole family.
The protein-rich meals and snacks in this plan will keep you feeling satisfied when cutting calories to lose weight.

1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories

In this healthy 3-day meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight and keep you blood sugar steady with this healthy 5-day diabetes meal plan.

5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

This healthy 1,200-calorie weight-loss meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar.

The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan

All Meal Plans for Diabetes

Family Friendly Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall

This healthy 1,200-calorie meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar while loving what you eat.

7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories

A week's worth of healthy meals to help you lose weight and manage your blood sugar.

5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall

This healthy meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar, with a full week of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas.

2,000-Calorie Meal Plan for Diabetes

In this healthy 3-day meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Featuring tons of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean protein—with a healthy sweet treat included.

1-Day 1,500-Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

3-Day Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan for Summer

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Quick and delicious spring meals to help take the guesswork out of healthy eating for diabetes.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Spring

Follow this easy 7-day diabetes meal plan to manage blood sugars and lose weight during the busy summer season

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

This healthy diabetes 1,500-calorie meal plan makes it easy to stay on track and manage your blood sugars during the busy summer season.

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

This healthy diabetes 2,000-calorie meal plan makes it easy to stay on track and manage your blood sugars during the busy summer season.

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 2,000 Calories

Your diabetes-friendly meal plan for summer.

Easy 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan to Keep You Cool This Summer

In this healthy holiday meal plan, dinner leftovers double as brunch ingredients for a hassle-free holiday.

A Delicious Holiday Dinner Menu & How to Turn Leftovers into an Easy Next-Day Brunch

