Dairy-Free Meal Plans

Try our delicious dairy-free meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you get the nutrients you need.

Editors' Picks

Elimination Diet Meal Plan

Eat a week of delicious meals and snacks while avoiding the 8 most common allergens
Gluten & Dairy Free Diet: 1,200 Calories

This gluten and dairy-free diet plan features tasty recipes and snack ideas to create a balanced day of eating.
Just because you can't have dairy, doesn't mean you have to give up delicious, satisfying food.

1-Day Dairy-Free (and Vegan) Meal Plan

This healthy dairy-free meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Even with food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This delicious dairy-free pregnancy meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

All Dairy-Free Meal Plans

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal: 2,200 Calories

See what a day of dairy-free meals looks like with this simple meal plan.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Looking to cut out dairy or try a day of vegan eating? Here's the meal plan to help you do it.

1-Day 1,500-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

A Delicious Allergy-Friendly Meal Everyone Will Love

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

1-Day Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

1-Day Dairy Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

