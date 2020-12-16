Clean Eating Meal Plans

Try our delicious clean eating meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you clean up your eating habits.

Editors' Picks

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
No-Sugar Diet Plan

No-Sugar Diet Plan

This no-sugar meal plan will help you kick the craving with healthy whole foods and get back on track with healthy habits.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter

30 Days of High-Protein Dinners

30 Days of High-Protein Dinners

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Fall

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Fall

30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

More Clean Eating Meal Plans

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

We all need a little healthy-eating boost sometimes. These recipes embrace whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, plus healthy proteins and fats. They'll also help you cut back on refined grains, added sugar, unhealthy fats and large amounts of salt.

All Clean Eating Meal Plans

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan.

3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan

Give your body a break from sugar with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing 1,500-calorie sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome clean-eating meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

1-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories

Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 2,000 Calories

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan for weight loss.

Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

Jump-start your weight loss—and healthy up your meals—in just one week. How? It's all about baby steps.

Clean Up Your Diet and Lose Weight

Clean up your eating habits with 7 days of fresh & healthy recipes.

7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Healthy dinners are headed your way with this week of delicious clean-eating recipes.

Veggie-Packed Clean-Eating Meal Plan

This weekly meal plan features delicious clean-eating recipes packed with nutrient-rich foods for 7 days of healthy dinners.

7-Day Meal Plan: Clean-Eating Dinners

This simple clean-eating meal plan for summer makes it easy to lose weight, with a week of fresh and delicious meals.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

This simple clean-eating meal plan for summer makes it easy to lose weight, with a week of fresh and delicious meals.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

Clean & Simple 7-Day Meal Plan

Clean & Simple 7-Day Meal Plan

This clean-eating meal plan for spring features the best of the season, while limiting added sugar and processed foods.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Spring

Simply Delicious Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Simply Delicious Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com