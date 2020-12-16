Meal Planning 101

Learn how to become a meal-planning pro with our best tips and ideas from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Meal Planning How-To's

This easy meal-prep plan walks you through five simple base recipes that combine to make delicious vegan lunches for the week.

In this easy lunch meal-prep plan, we walk you through five super-simple base recipes that come together to create delicious vegan lunches for the week.
Follow these steps for prepping healthy, high-protein lunches you can grab on your way out the door.

Follow these steps for prepping healthy, high-protein lunches you can grab on your way out the door.
Keep these ingredients on hand in your kitchen pantry so you can make a delicious, nutritious meal every night of the week.

Follow these meal-prep steps to stock your fridge with a week's worth of satisfying low-carb lunches.

A 5-step guide to making your own healthy lunch and dinner bowls.

Set yourself up for the week of easy, healthy dinners by meal-prepping your recipes on Sunday.

Make the Most of Your Freezer

Healthy, flavorful dinners—straight from your freezer.

A well-stocked freezer is the weeknight cook's best friend. Keep these ingredients on hand in your freezer, fridge and pantry so you're never left empty-handed when the dinner bell rings.
These rules of thumb will help make freezing and reheating casseroles deliciously successful.

Casseroles are the ultimate make-ahead, freezer-friendly meal. These five rules of thumb will help make freezing and reheating casseroles more successful.

Meal Planning for Beginners

A pro meal-planner shares her best secrets for how to use meal prep to help you make quick & healthy meals.

All Meal Planning 101

Here you'll find everything you need to build healthy high-protein low-carb breakfast recipes.

Meal prep for weight loss is made easy with this 1,200-calorie meal-prep plan, which maps out a full week of meals and snacks that can be prepped ahead of time to make it easier to eat healthy during the busy week.

ThePrep: Easy Debloating Dinners for After Thanksgiving

ThePrep: East Cozy Comfort Dinners for Fall

Here's how to plan and shop for a week's worth of family meals and snacks for under $100.

ThePrep: Immune Boosting 30-Minute Dinners to Kick Colds to The Curb

ThePrep: Light 15-Minute Meals to Lead Up to Thanksgiving

This Is the First Thing Dietitians Look for on a Nutrition Label

Meal prep a week's worth of delicious Mediterranean diet lunches in under an hour.

ThePrep: Easy 15-Minute Dinners for When You're Tired of Cooking

Sometimes healthy eating takes a little prep work. When weeknights get hectic (and let's be honest—when don't they?) meal prep is the key to getting healthy dinners on the table.

Here's what you need to know about tomato paste, why you should buy it in a tube, and what to make once you have it.

How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Lunches to Help You Lose Belly Fat

ThePrep: Satisfying Veggie-Packed Dinners to Help You Front-Load for the Holidays

We have to admit this idea is completely genius—and makes us wonder how we didn't discover it sooner.

ThePrep: 20-Minute Soups & Other Speedy Dinners

These 500-calorie dinners are balanced for the three macronutrients (carbs, fat and protein) to help you eat healthy and even lose weight.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Diabetes-Friendly Lunches for Work

ThePrep: Dump & Go Dinners for Fewer Dishes This Week

ThePrep: Light & Cozy One-Dish Dinners for an Easy Week

ThePrep: Fast 5-Ingredient Spring Dinners I Can’t Wait to Make

Meal prep for weight loss is made easy with this 1,500-calorie meal-prep plan, which maps out a full week of meals and snacks that can be prepped ahead of time to make it easier to eat healthy during the busy week.

Cook once and eat twice with this #DinnerTonight #LunchTomorrow meal plan.

ThePrep: Homemade Takeout Favorites

Follow this budget-friendly plan to meal-prep a week of affordable, healthy and yummy lunches for less than $20.

