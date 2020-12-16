Vegetarian Diet Center

Learn about vegetarian diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Vegetarian Diet for Beginners

Plant-Based Diet for Beginners: Your Guide to Getting Started

Plant-Based Diet for Beginners: Your Guide to Getting Started

Thinking of going plant-based? Learn about the foods you should fill up on and those you should eat less of.
5 Tips to Help You Start Eating Less Meat

5 Tips to Help You Start Eating Less Meat

Small changes can improve your health and help you embrace new foods.
Stocking your kitchen with these meatless staples will make impromptu meals easier.

The Vegetarian Kitchen: Must-Have Pantry Basics

Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet

Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet

Plant-Based Snacks That Pack a Lot of Protein

Plant-Based Snacks That Pack a Lot of Protein

Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners

Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners

Vegetarian Cooking How-Tos

Health Benefits of Nutritional Yeast—and How to Use It

Health Benefits of Nutritional Yeast—and How to Use It

What is nutritional yeast? Does it have health benefits? And how do you use it? Look no further, we've got answers.
If you're following a vegetarian diet, try these meatless and plant-based options to get your protein.

Top Vegetarian Protein Sources

If you're following a vegetarian diet, try these meatless and plant-based options to get your protein.
How to turn tofu into tacos, smoothies, soups and more.

How to Cook Tofu So You'll Actually Like It

Spoiler alert: It's easier (and tastier) than you think.

How to Make Homemade Veggie Burgers Like a Pro

Learn to love this vegan high-protein meat substitute.

How to Make Homemade Seitan & How to Cook with It

The center cut of a head of cauliflower makes a great meaty-but-meatless stand-in for steak.

How to Turn Cauliflower into a Juicy "Steak"

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

Rating: Unrated
8

This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.

All Vegetarian Diet Center

This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

24 Cozy Vegetarian Dinners Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet

24 Cozy Vegetarian Dinners Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet

Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight-loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

27 Vegetarian Dinners to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

27 Vegetarian Dinners to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

21 Easy Meatless Dinners That Are Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

21 Easy Meatless Dinners That Are Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

20 Creamy Meatless Pasta Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

20 Creamy Meatless Pasta Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

26 One-Pot Vegetarian Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner

26 One-Pot Vegetarian Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner

The Best 30-Day Vegetarian Diet Plan

The Best 30-Day Vegetarian Diet Plan

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

33 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunches

33 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunches

This 1,500-calorie vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

30 Plant-Based Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Plant-Based Mediterranean Diet Recipes

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

30 Family-Friendly 30-Minute Vegetarian Meals for Busy Weeknights

30 Family-Friendly 30-Minute Vegetarian Meals for Busy Weeknights

Pescatarian Diet Plan

Pescatarian Diet Plan

28 High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts

28 High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts

Get delicious meat-free ideas to replace chicken, beef, pork and fish and eat more plants.

9 Vegetarian & Vegan Protein Substitutes

This vegetarian take on a low-carb diet will help you meet your health and weight-loss goals without missing out on important nutrients.

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Eating a plant-based diet is quite healthy. The ketogenic diet also has benefits. But should you combine the two?

What Can You Eat on a Vegetarian Keto Diet?

20 Cheap, Filling Vegetarian Recipes

20 Cheap, Filling Vegetarian Recipes

28 Vegetarian Sunday Dinners for Weight Loss

28 Vegetarian Sunday Dinners for Weight Loss

A Month of Easy Kid-Friendly Vegetarian Dinners for Weeknights

A Month of Easy Kid-Friendly Vegetarian Dinners for Weeknights

20 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

20 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Slimming Vegetarian Dinners

Slimming Vegetarian Dinners

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com