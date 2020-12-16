Pregnancy Diet Center

Learn about a healthy pregnancy diet with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Healthy Eating During Pregnancy

Here’s advice on a healthful pregnancy diet, from the nutrition experts at EatingWell.

What to Eat (and Avoid) When You're Pregnant

Here's the latest research on the foods and drinks you've been told to avoid. Plus, get the scoop on what's OK to eat when you are pregnant.
Foods That Help Fight Morning Sickness

Morning sickness affects more than half of expectant mothers. Knowing which foods and beverages to turn to (and which to avoid) can help you find easy relief.
Here's what to expect and how to eat healthy in the early weeks of your pregnancy.

What to Eat When You're Pregnant: First Trimester

Find out which foods and nutrients are the most important during your second trimester.

What to Eat When You're Pregnant: Second Trimester

Find out which foods and nutrients are most important during your last few months of pregnancy.

What a Healthy Day of Pregnancy Eating Looks Like: Third Trimester

What can you do and which foods should you avoid to help with this common pregnancy side effect.

Best Cures for Heartburn During Pregnancy

Weight gain during pregnancy is expected—and encouraged. Find out more about what to eat when you're eating for two.

How Much Weight Gain Is Normal during Pregnancy?

Weight gain during pregnancy is expected—and encouraged. After all, you're feeding your growing baby in addition to yourself. Find out more about what and how to eat when you're eating for two.
We explain the benefits of breastfeeding, what you should eat, and where to find support if you're having a hard time.

What to Eat When You're Breastfeeding

We explain the benefits of breastfeeding, what you should eat, and where to find support if you are having a hard time.
Postpartum Diet: What to Eat to Feel Your Best

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal: 2,200 Calories

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

This meal plan plan was created by a registered dietitian to help you get the nutrients you need when you're pregnant.

1-Day Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.

1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 calories

To make meal planning easier, we created this one-day plan of healthy vegetarian meals for pregnancy to help make sure you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern—protein, folate, i

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan 2,200 Calories

1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

This healthy dairy-free meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Get all the nutrients you & your growing baby need with this healthy & delicious pregnancy meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Flavorful & satisfying low-sodium meals & snacks give you all the nutrients you need for a healthy pregnancy.

1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Simple meal planning makes getting the nourishment you need each day for a healthy pregnancy easy and delicious.

1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Pregnancy Diet and Nutrition Information

This delicious dairy-free pregnancy meal plan makes it easy to get the nutrients you and your growing baby need.

1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Pregnancy cravings are a rite of passage for most moms-to-be, but they can also be an unnecessary cause of weight gain. Learn how to get your fix without piling on the pounds.

Healthy Ways to Control Pregnancy Cravings and Stay Satisfied

This healthy pregnancy meal plan will give you and your baby the fuel needed for healthy growth and development.

1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Here’s what she’s (probably) eating.

Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Is Today—Here’s Everything We Know

Planning healthy, balanced meals when pregnant & following a gluten-free diet is made easy with this tasty meal plan.

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories​

Foods to boost—or bust—your guy’s virility

Get all the nutrients you & your growing baby need with this healthy & delicious pregnancy meal plan.

1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Planning healthy, balanced meals when pregnant & following a gluten-free diet is made easy with this tasty meal plan.

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

How Much Folate Do You Need?

Chrissy Teigen Is Coming to Terms with Her Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain, and Her POV Is So Relatable

Health pros say there are quite a few risks associated for women experiencing "geriatric" pregnancies.

Meghan Markle Will Probably Have to Change Her Diet During Pregnancy—Here's Why

4 Health Tips for Planning for Pregnancy

Foods to Boost—or Bust—Fertility

Your pregnancy questions answered.

Pregnancy Diet: FAQs

Healthy Pregnancy Diet Quick Tips

