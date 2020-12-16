High Blood Pressure Diet Center

Learn about how to eat for high blood pressure with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Healthy Foods & High Blood Pressure

The #1 Food to Eat to Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

While there are a lot of healthy foods that can help lower blood pressure, watermelon is one of the best. Naturally combating high blood pressure by eating foods like watermelon is a simple way to support health.
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure

High blood pressure - the "silent killer." The good news? What you eat can lead to healthy blood pressure levels.
Dish up a serving of these foods for a natural approach to lowering blood pressure.

4 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Top 10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods for High Blood Pressure

Black Licorice Could Be Dangerous for Your Heart—Here's What You Need to Know

Three Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure

Tips for Healthy Blood Pressure

Your high blood pressure diet questions answered.

High Blood Pressure Diet: FAQs

Here are some medication-free strategies to lower your blood pressure including what to eat and exercise guidelines.

Natural Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

8 Quick Tips for Managing High Blood Pressure

How to Follow the DASH Diet

New Study Finds That a Diet High in Flavanols May Lower Blood Pressure

New Study Links Flavanol-Rich Diet with Lower Blood Pressure—Here's What to Eat

7 Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt

White Turkey Chili

This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

All High Blood Pressure Diet Center

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Follow this 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

20 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners for High Blood Pressure

7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Here's why potassium is so important plus, how to recognize if you're not getting enough potassium and correct it.

Signs You're Not Getting Enough Potassium and What to Do About It

25 Healthy High-Blood Pressure Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes

27 Smoothies to Help Lower High Blood Pressure

DASH Diet Meal Plan

High-Blood-Pressure-Diet Recipes

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

25 Cozy Soup Recipes for Healthy Blood Pressure

20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners for High Blood Pressure

28 Vegetarian Dinners for High Blood Pressure

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

16 One-Pot Dinners to Help Lower High Blood Pressure

The DASH diet has been shown to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight, and improve your overall health.

7-Day DASH Diet Dinner Meal Plan

24 Low-Carb Dinners for High Blood Pressure

26 High Blood Pressure-Friendly Comfort Food Dinners

15 Mediterranean Dinners for High-Blood Pressure in 25 Minutes or Less

A Week of Easy High-Protein Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Top 10 Sources of Sodium in Food

4 Small Changes To Help You Prevent a Stroke, According to Science

