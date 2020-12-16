Gluten-Free Diet Center

Learn about gluten-free diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Warm Spinach Salad with Chickpeas & Roasted Tomatoes

The key to the incredible flavor here is roasting until the onion slices are charred at the edges and the juices from the tomatoes have cooked into a syrupy consistency on the baking sheet.
10-Minute Spinach Omelet

Pull together a nutritious breakfast in just 10 minutes with this delicious spinach omelet recipe. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor. 
Quick Greek Chopped Salad with Chicken

Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots

Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw

Winter Cobb Salad

Flourless Whole Grain Muffins You Can Make in a Blender

Baking a batch of healthy muffins has never been easier thanks to your blender. These recipes are quick, easy, naturally gluten-free and make perfect grab-and-go breakfasts for busy mornings. Time to bust out your blender and get baking!
Stunning Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

If you have celiac disease or are cooking for gluten-free guests this holiday season, try one of our crowd-pleasing gluten-free dessert recipes. From Gluten-Free Cranberry Trifle to Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits, these holiday desserts are beautiful, delicious recipes to finish your meal.Download a FREE Top 10 Gluten-Free Recipe Cookbook!
A Month of Gluten-Free Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work

Crazy-Good Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Gluten-Free Lunch Ideas for Work

31 Easy Gluten-Free Desserts

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

No matter what your reasoning, starting a gluten-free diet can keep you happy, healthy and satisfied.

Starting a Gluten-Free Diet: A Guide for Beginners

Your ultimate resource for gluten-free eating and shopping.

Gluten-Free Foods List

23 Budget-Friendly Gluten-Free Dinners

Researchers from Washington State and Clemson Universities have created a wheat variety safe for those with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance.

Scientists Create New "Gluten-Busting" Wheat

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

Gluten & Dairy Free Diet: 1,200 Calories

Make following a gluten-free diet easy with this 14-day meal plan.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

26 Gluten-Free Cocktails for When You Need a Fun, Delicious Drink

These 5-Ingredient Flourless Cookies Are Taking Over the Internet

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

25 Gluten-Free Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Gluten-Free Diet Guidelines

20 Vegan, Gluten-Free Soups Everyone Will Love

Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Ube Pancake Mix Is Taking Over the Internet

The Only Chia Seed Pudding Formula You Need (No Recipe Required!)

20 Flourless Dessert Recipes

Quinoa's health benefits make it stand out as a super whole grain—packed with fiber, protein and vitamins.

5 Facts About Quinoa Nutrition and Cooking Quinoa

A healthy gluten-free meal plan kids will love, and parents will feel good about serving.

1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

One surprising possible cause for celiac disease

Tips for how to master gluten-free baking.

How To Make Gluten-Free Baked Goods

Even with multiple food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

7 Days of Gluten-Free Dinners

A Delicious Allergy-Friendly Meal Everyone Will Love

Trader Joe's New Rice Alternative Has 10 Grams of Protein Per Serving

